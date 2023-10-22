The last time Mishael Powell scored a touchdown, he was about 10 or so and played tight end for the youth football team CD Panthers.

“I remember I caught like a corner route, stiff-armed two guys and scored,” the junior Husky nickelback said. “That was at Judkins Park.”

On Saturday night, Powell scored his first collegiate touchdown after intercepting a pass on fourth-and-3 and racing 89 yards for a spine-tingling, momentum-swinging highlight pick-six that preserved No. 5 Washington’s unblemished record and delivered a harder-than-expected 15-7 win over Arizona State.

On a night when Michael Penix Jr. had more interceptions (two) than touchdowns (zero) and the Huskies failed to score an offensive touchdown in a regular-season win for the first time since 2001, the UW defense and Powell saved the day.

“Don’t blink, don’t flinch,” Powell said when asked what he thought when UW’s offense continued to sputter. “There’s been plenty of times when the offense has helped us out a lot. I’m just happy that we got to return the favor in a key crucial game like this coming off of how we were last week.

“We wanted to build on that. So, we’re really grateful that we got to get the job done.”

During last week’s 36-33 win over then-No. 8 Oregon, Powell provided one of many big plays for UW when he delivered a hard tackle on Ducks running back Jordan James early in the game.

“I got my first pick against Michigan State and then last week I made a big play, but I was like man I need something to make the crowd like go crazy,” Powell said. “So, I’m happy I got to do that today especially in a moment like that for sure.”

On a day devoid of many Husky highlights, Washington (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12) was in danger of falling from the ranks of the unbeaten.

The Sun Devils had a 7-6 lead and drove to the UW 12 when first-year ASU coach Kenny Dillingham decided to go for it on fourth-and-3.

“That’s a team that … once they get past the 50-yard line, they have a really good enough running back in No. 4,” Powell said. “That’s the same offensive coordinator from Oregon last year who is their head coach now. And they went for it on fourth all the time. … So we were expecting it.”

Powell also had an inkling ASU junior quarterback Trenton Bourguet would target receiver Melquan Stovall and jumped the route.

“I could just tell by the demeanor of No. 7 that he just like he looked a little more like determined and I was like, ‘OK,’” Powell said. “Usually if the motion guy is going and he looks a little locked in, then he may be getting the ball.

“So, yeah, just my technique that I work on every single day and I’ve been working on since the offseason, you know all that, you know, just I guess when preparation meets opportunity.”

Powell beat Stovall to the ball, caught the pass cleanly and took off down the sideline on the UW side before outracing Bourguet to his first score.

“I just started running and then I thought about what [UW assistant coach Chuck] Morrell said that if you get caught with a quarterback that’s bad,” Powell said. “I was going then I [saw] him and I was like I can’t get caught. I think he clipped me a little bit, but I was like come on we can’t fall like this. I was grateful God kept my legs strong enough for that play.”