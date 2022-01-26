You’re not seeing double.

Though opposing Pac-12 quarterbacks may not soon say the same.

Armon and Jayvon Parker — twins and fellow defensive linemen at Fordson High School in Dearborn, Mich. — announced dual verbal commitments to Washington on Wednesday, three days after completing official visits to Seattle.

Though New Mexico running back Aaron Dumas and Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright — both of whom also visited last weekend — have also announced transfers to UW in the last two days, the Parker twins are the first high school recruits to verbally commit to new Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer.

And athletically, at least, the appeal is obvious. Armon and Jayvon — identically listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds — are physically massive prospective monsters along the UW defensive line.

The downside? Both were lightly recruited, ranked as low three-star recruits by 247Sports. Besides UW, Armon’s lone FBS offer came from Illinois, while Jayvon was reportedly offered by Grand Valley State.

Still, new UW defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield is apparently confident in his ability to mold the Parker brothers into productive Pac-12 contributors. Armon produced 65 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles in his senior season at Fordson, according to 247Sports. Jayvon’s senior statistics are unavailable.

Of course, UW unexpectedly lost a starting defensive lineman this offseason — when Sam “Taki” Taimani announced a transfer to rival Oregon. UW’s returning interior defensive linemen include juniors Tuli Letuligasenoa and Draco Bynum, sophomores Faatui Tuitele, Jacob Bandes, Voi Tunuufi and Noa Ngalu, and redshirt freshmen Kuao Peihopa and Siaosi Finau.

Even without Taimani, that group will have to improve in a hurry — after ranking sixth in the Pac-12 in tackles for loss per game (5.17), seventh in sacks per game (1.67), 10th in opponent yards per carry (4.76) and 11th in rushing defense (194 yards allowed per game) in 2021.

With Wednesday’s news, Washington now has a total of 12 commits or signees in the 2022 class — six high school seniors, and six transfers. On college football’s early national signing day in December, DeBoer estimated UW’s class would likely comprise roughly 15 signees.

Armon and Jayvon Parker will sign with Washington on the 2022 cycle’s second signing day next Wednesday, joining four early signees in four-star tight end Ryan Otton, three-star offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, three-star outside linebacker Lance Holtzclaw and three-star wide receiver Denzel Boston. (Four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard also signed with UW, before asking out of his national letter of intent and enrolling instead at Michigan State.)

The Huskies currently have 81 known scholarship players or commits, four shy of the 85-man limit, with more attrition (and additions) undoubtedly ahead.

Armon Parker’s senior highlights

Jayvon Parker’s junior highlights