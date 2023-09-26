Michael Penix Jr. is the betting favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to the most “outstanding college football player in the United States.”

Penix’s case is easy to make. Through four games, the sixth-year senior leads the nation in passing yards (1,636), passing touchdowns (16), yards per pass attempt (11.9) and completions of 30-plus yards (18, five more than anyone else), while ranking second in pass efficiency rating (209.58). He is the roaring engine in college football’s most unstoppable offense.

As of Tuesday, Caesars Sportsbook lists Penix (+275) as the narrow favorite over USC quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams (+375) — while FanDuel, BetMGM, PointsBet and DraftKings give both players even odds.

But is it possible Penix isn’t the best player on his own team?

Let’s consider junior wide receiver Rome Odunze’s expanding resume. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder’s 544 receiving yards ranks second in the nation, despite the Huskies’ abundance of available options. He’s keeping pace with Alabama’s DeVonta Smith — the last Heisman winning wide receiver, in 2020 — who tallied the following statistics in his first four games:

DeVonta Smith | Rome Odunze

Catches: 38 | 27

Receiving yards: 483 | 544

Yards per reception: 12.7 | 20.1

Touchdowns: 5 (4 receiving, 1 rushing | 6 (4 receiving, 1 rushing, 1 punt return)

Smith, of course, accelerated through the finish line — amassing 117 catches, 1,856 receiving yards, 15.9 yards per reception and 25 total touchdowns. Considering the Huskies’ supporting cast — wide receivers Jalen McMillan, Ja’Lynn Polk and Germie Bernard, tight ends Jack Westover and Devin Culp, running backs Dillon Johnson and Will, Nixon, etc. — Odunze is unlikely to hit those highs.

Advertising

Realistically, a quarterback — Penix, Williams, Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Oregon’s Bo Nix, Florida State’s Jordan Travis, Washington State’s Cam Ward, etc. — will undoubtedly win the award. But on Odunze’s end, at least, it’s not for a lack of trying.

Last season, Odunze became the first Husky ever to post 100-plus receiving yards in four consecutive games.

He did it again in the first four games this fall.

And in last weekend’s 59-32 win over Cal, the Las Vegas product returned a first-quarter punt 83 yards to the house and added five catches (on five targets) for 125 yards and two more touchdowns. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb called Odunze’s 35-yard score — in which the wide receiver flipped his body, relocated the ball and slid under it to make an improbable play — “one of the best catches I’ve ever seen.”

But that’s not the play Odunze will remember most.

“If I’m being completely honest, I’d probably say the punt return [meant more],” he said Tuesday. “That’s kind of a dream come true of mine. It’s a full circle moment for me — seeing my idol [former Bears returner Devin Hester] return punts, seeing my little bro [former Bishop Gorman teammate and USC freshman Zachariah Branch] return punts. And then for me to return a punt, it really meant a lot to me.”

ROME ODUNZE … Electric ⚡️☔️🙌 pic.twitter.com/bRYn18ETiD — Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 25, 2023

While Odunze is unlikely to attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City, it’s increasingly likely he’s invited to day one of the 2024 NFL draft.

Advertising

And against Cal, he showcased his entire tool kit.

“You look at the punt return — which was phenomenal — and then the short screen that he catches [for a 13-yard touchdown], he breaks two tackles to get in on that,” Grubb said. “Then he obviously runs deep routes and makes big plays down the field on vertical concepts.

“So people [are] kind of opening their eyes a little bit to how wide Rome’s game really is and how many different things he can do. He’s not just an ‘X’ receiver that runs posts down the field. He’s a really talented kid.”

A big play wiped away

Junior cornerback Thaddeus Dixon (momentarily) collected UW’s fourth interception last week, nabbing a Ben Finley pass at the 5-yard line and returning it 95 yards for a marathon pick-six. But the touchdown was negated due to a facemask penalty, as Dixon’s hand inadvertently caught the receiver’s facemask prior to making the play.

“It’s an unfortunate play,” said UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell. “Did [the facemask] impact what the outcome of the play was going to be? No. He went to jam the receiver and his hands caught a little high and his little finger caught the facemask a little bit.

“It was unfortunate, because it changed a drastic outcome in that situation. But he did get his hands up, and it’s one thing we definitely talked to him about. When you’re targeting on receivers, in terms of your hand placement, we have to make sure your hand placement is in the right spot.”

Bruener brothers on display

Late in Saturday’s game, UW’s coaching staff inserted junior linebacker Carson Bruener next to his brother — redshirt freshman walk-on linebacker Braydon Bruener — and let the Bruener brothers play side by side. Offensive linemen Geirean and Landen Hatchett did the same thing a week earlier, in the road win at Michigan State.

(The Huskies have three sets of brothers on the roster, with twin defensive linemen Jayvon and Armon Parker represented as well.)

“Those are all special moments for guys. You just try and create those times that will live on forever,” said UW coach Kalen DeBoer. “You can see the brotherly love that happens between these guys in our program and it’s super special for them. Obviously as a parent I can imagine what that means to see their sons out there, first of all on the same football team, but on the field together and a lot of times playing next to each other. It’s really cool.”