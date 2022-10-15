Here’s what happened while you were watching the Mariners.

OK, so that might be an unfair assumption — considering 58,000 fans weathered considerable smoke to inhabit Husky Stadium for the homecoming game. Still, considering UW streamed the Mariners on its video board before kickoff, Seattle sports fans’ collective attention was clearly split Saturday.

So, assuming that you missed it …

Michael Penix Jr. put on a historic homecoming show.

UW’s redshirt junior quarterback was prolifically productive (again) — completing 36 of 44 passes for 516 yards and four touchdowns in the Huskies’ 49-39 win over Arizona. Penix’s 516 passing yards set a school record, eclipsing Cody Pickett’s 455 yards in 2001.

UW scored a touchdown on its opening drive for the seventh consecutive game, as Penix unleashed a laser to Jalen McMillan — who tapped his left foot in the end zone for a 23-yard score.

Penix also tossed a 4-yard touchdown to redshirt freshman running back Sam Adams II — his first career score — to cap a 12-play, 75 yards drive that gave UW a tenuous 21-14 halftime lead.

And after tight end Devin Culp absorbed a shot to collect an onside kick to start the third quarter, Penix and wide receiver Rome Odunze hung a highlight on the overwhelmed Wildcat secondary. On his second play from scrimmage, Penix took a shotgun snap and delivered an arcing rainbow — which Odunze tipped, batted with his left hand and collected, somersaulting into the end zone for a 45-yard score.

Odunze’s second touchdown required no such acrobatics. After a picturesque 38-yard touchdown flick to Giles Jaxson was wiped away by a Jaxson Kirkland holding call, Penix was undeterred — dropping a fly ball into Odunze’s waiting arms for a 48-yard score that extended the lead to 42-24.

Odunze — a 6-foot-3, 201-pound sophomore from Las Vegas — amassed eight catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first player in school history to compile 100-plus receiving yards in four consecutive games.

But that’s not all. You also missed an offense that struggled to convert on fourth down for the second consecutive week. The Huskies — who entered Saturday with 17 fourth down attempts in six games, ranking 11th in the nation — were twice stoned on fourth-and-short, from the Wildcat 21- and 19-yard lines. UW is now 1-for-6 on fourth down in its last two games.

Those missed first-half opportunities kept Arizona in the game.

As did Jayden de Laura.

UW fans likely didn’t miss de Laura, per se — considering the former Washington State quarterback planted a crimson Cougar flag in the Husky Stadium turf following a 40-13 Apple Cup win last November. And after completing 27 of 32 passes (and 21 of his first 22) in the aforementioned Apple Cup, de Laura did it again Saturday — going 25 for 34 for 400 passing yards and four touchdowns.

You missed Arizona freshman wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan’s pair of explosive touchdown catches — a 46-yarder streaking down the left sideline in the first quarter, and a 26-yarder snagged over Kamren Fabiculanan’s arms that narrowed the deficit to 42-39 with 9:51 left. The Wildcats’ McMillan accumulated six catches for 120 yards.

You did not miss many improvements by UW’s dreadful defense.

On a unique day in Seattle sports, you missed so much more — like sophomore running back Cameron Davis’ second touchdown of the game, a 19-yarder that extended UW’s advantage to 49-39 with 5:30 left. The 6-0, 208-pound sophomore has piled up five scores in his last two games.

You missed senior edge Jeremiah Martin’s team-leading nine tackles and two sacks, and a sack apiece from Zion Tupuola-Fetui and Voi Tunuufi.

You missed Arizona kicker Tyler Loop … who also missed a 41-yard field goal trailing 49-39 with 1:23 left to essentially seal it.

You missed Penix and Co. overwhelming the Wildcats to snap Washington’s two-game losing streak.

This story will be updated.