As is often the case, one Washington win — a 56-19 season-opening dispatching of Boise State — yields both answers and questions.

So, before UW hosts Tulsa on Saturday, let’s set some records straight.

How do you see the battle between Jackson and Banks going and do you see a change in that starting position before Saturday? — TooMuchCamber (@Too_MuchCamber) September 6, 2023

To answer the first part, there’s no denying UW corners Elijah Jackson and Davon Banks produced very different performances against Boise State. In his third career start, Jackson struggled — surrendering four catches on four targets for 107 yards, plus four tackles, a team-high three missed tackles and two pass interference penalties (according to Pro Football Focus). That’s a dubious debut.

Banks, meanwhile, excelled — tallying two tackles (and one missed tackle) with a team-high four pass breakups. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound sophomore surrendered just one completion for 11 yards on six targets, a stellar success rate. His four pass breakups are tied with four others for the NCAA lead … and all four others have played two games.

Which all could coax a reactionary response. Pull Jackson, insert Banks opposite Oklahoma State transfer Jabbar Muhammad and reclaim UW’s reputation as DBU.

Right?

In reality, it’s not so simple.

Remember, Jackson — a 6-1, 191-pound sophomore — didn’t stumble into a starting job; he earned it every day. UW cornerbacks coach Juice Brown said last month that “we have a big ol’ board in [the cornerbacks room], and it’s basically a stock board. You go up or you go down. We keep track of every single stat. When they walk in they know exactly how practice went, and you either earn your opportunity to get more reps or you lose that opportunity.”

So, yes: Jackson earned it — which is why he played 14 more snaps (39 to 25) than Banks on Saturday. He also earned a better total defensive grade (64.3 to 58.2) and coverage grade (63.2 to 59.8) from Pro Football Focus last season.

Considering Jackson’s immense athletic ceiling (evidenced by a taekwondo black belt and a 41-inch vertical jump) and UW’s quality of competition (the Huskies are a 34.5-point favorite over Tulsa on Saturday), there’s little reason to prematurely pull the plug.

Why not let both players compete on Saturday … then let the winner start against Michigan State?

“We’re going to need them all,” UW coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday. “Davon … I don’t know if he stole the show [against Boise State], but he got those pass breakups and played really well. That’s obviously something we’re excited about. But there was a lot of things Elijah did really well too. There’s things we could have done to help him out a little bit better, where it looks a little rough on his end in a play or two. He’s counting on someone in another spot to help him, too. It isn’t just on one person.

“Elijah I think has come so far. He went out there and played hard, aggressive, confident. He’s got one game under his belt now, and I think that’s a good example of — week one to week two — those guys gaining confidence. We’re going to need that whole unit. Thaddeus [Dixon] got out there, did some things as well. Jaivion Green [got out there], on top of Jabbar [Muhammad] playing a solid all-around game. We expected that, and his experience showed up.”

In Jackson’s case, it’s difficult to gain experience without being allowed opportunities to grow in games.

If you could make the perfect Frankenstein player- which traits would you take from who, and why? — reignGod ☔ (@r3ignG0d) September 6, 2023

If you take junior wide receiver Rome Odunze’s 6-3, 215-pound frame, Rome Odunze’s 4.34-second 40-yard dash speed, Rome Odunze’s leaping ability …

Actually, who are we kidding? It would just be Rome Odunze.

Not to overreact after one game but how concerned are you of the running game and the pass rush (or lack thereof)? — Jason J Lim (@JasonJLim1) September 6, 2023

Not tremendously concerned … yet.

Regarding the running game, growing pains are predictable when introducing three new interior starters on the offensive line. It also can’t be easy from a continuity standpoint when Nate Kalepo and Julius Buelow are essentially sharing the left guard spot, which will likely happen again on Saturday.

In the season-opening 45-20 win over Kent State last fall, UW rushed for 132 yards and 3.9 yards per carry … then exploded for 241 rushing yards, six yards per carry and five touchdowns a week later against Portland State. After mustering just 78 rushing yards and 4.1 yards per carry against Boise State, will we see a similar bounce-back on Saturday?

Spoiler: we should, considering Tulsa ranked 122nd in the nation in rushing defense (207.92 yards allowed per game) and 114th in opponent yards per carry (4.91) in 2022.

Either way, it’s interesting just how honest offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has been regarding UW’s uncertainty at running back. After assumed starter Cameron Davis went down for the season in preseason camp, Grubb said Monday “we’re still trying to find our [way] there, definitely still kind of feeling the loss of CD if I’m being really transparent.”

Is Grubb actually concerned with UW’s running back depth … or are those comments more akin to a motivational tactic?

When it comes to the pass rush — which generated one sack and 11 hurries against a veteran Boise State offensive line — co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell didn’t sound nearly so concerned.

“They were looking for every which way to make sure they weren’t going to leave 8 [edge Bralen Trice] running at their quarterback,” Morrell said. “I was pleased. [Boise State quarterback Taylen Green] was under duress all day and was getting rid of the ball quick. If you can look back and say they were going to drop back 47 times in that game, that’s going to be a win for us in that situation. Let our guys constantly pressure up front, and I thought a lot of guys did a great job of getting after the quarterback.”

Still, it would be nice to see more quantifiable results — specifically from edges Trice, Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Voi Tunuufi, Sekai Asoau-Afoa and Lance Holtzclaw — before the Huskies head to East Lansing, Mich.

How fun is special teams going to be this year? Looks like coach has kids playing super aggressive on kickoffs and punts. — Michael Hall (@Michael15702428) September 6, 2023

Special teams cannot always be classified as “fun.” Coverage is rarely fun. Kicking and punting is rarely fun. Signaling a fair catch is roughly as fun as an in-season athletic director search.

But let’s go on the record:

With Jalen McMillan handling punts and Germie Bernard fielding kickoffs, the Huskies will produce a return touchdown this season.

“You want to be consistent, but any time you can make one of those plays that changes an outcome of a game, that’s what you’re looking for,” UW special teams coach Eric Schmidt said, after Bernard returned the opening kick 51 yards last week. “A year ago I thought we were consistent, but we weren’t explosive. We weren’t destructive, but we weren’t explosive. So to hit one of those early, and we got our hands on a kick, stuff like that, you do that early in the year and it starts to snowball. It creates belief.”

Still, I also have to see UW do the fundamental things. How will sophomore Grady Gross — who did not attempt a field goal last week — fare in filling Peyton Henry’s shoes? Can Gross improve upon a 29.9% touchback rate that ranked 114th nationally last fall? Is Jack McCallister — who averaged 41.8 yards per punt against Boise State, with three inside the 20 — markedly improved? Can UW’s coverage teams maintain their impressive start?

The answers will impact games.