Washington’s post-spring attrition is officially underway.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Josh Calvert has left the team, a spokesperson confirmed Friday. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder is likely headed to the transfer portal, but he did not respond to an interview request on Friday afternoon.

A former four-star recruit from Westlake Village, Calif., Calvert appeared primed to play as a true freshman in 2019, before a torn ACL in fall camp abruptly ended his season. The Oaks Christian High School alum did not appear in any of UW’s four games last fall and worked primarily with the third- and fourth-team throughout practices in April.

He seemed to be somewhat of an afterthought this spring, behind starters Edefuan Ulofoshio and Jackson Sirmon and fellow inside linebackers Alphonzo Tuputala, Daniel Heimuli, M.J. Tafisi, Miki Ah You and Drew Fowler. Four-star freshman Will Latu will also enroll in Seattle this summer.

Calvert did manage to deliver the hit of the spring, obliterating redshirt freshman running back Jay’Veon Sunday on an attempted swing pass on April 24.

But, when asked about the hit two days later, defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Bob Gregory said dismissively that “he needs to keep showing that. It was a great play.”

Plays of that caliber were expected when Calvert signed with Washington over Michigan State, Arizona State, BYU and Cal in 2019. He was ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 16 inside linebacker nationally and the No. 242 overall prospect in his class by 247Sports.

Calvert hails from a family of Pac-12 linebackers. His older brother, Bo Calvert, is a junior starter at UCLA. And his younger brother, Ethan Calvert, is another four-star prospect who signed with Utah this winter.

But Josh Calvert may ultimately need to leave the conference to finally see the field.