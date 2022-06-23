Legendary UW halfback Hugh McElhenny died of natural causes at his home in Nevada on June 17, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday. He was 93.
A 6-foot-1, 195-pound halfback from Los Angeles, McElhenny transferred from Compton Junior College to the University of Washington in 1949. With the Huskies, he blossomed into a two-time All Coast selection and a first-team All-American in 1951, setting 16 school records in an unabashedly successful stint in Seattle. More than 70 years later, his record for rushing yards in a game (296 against Washington State in 1950) still stands.
McElhenny was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 9 overall pick in the 1952 NFL draft, and he earned six Pro Bowl selections in a sensational 13-year career. “The King” was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1970 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1981.
This story will be updated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.