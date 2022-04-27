Carson Bruener didn’t come here for this.

Bruener — a sophomore linebacker and the son of Husky legend Mark Bruener, a freshman tight end on the 1991 national championship team — signed with Washington to continue a family legacy, to win Pac-12 titles in the purple and gold.

Not to lose to Montana, Oregon and Washington State — all inside Husky Stadium.

Not to serve as a rare positive in an otherwise putrid run defense.

Especially not to finish 4-8.

“It was rough,” Bruener said of his redshirt freshman season. “Coming off each loss you could just see the team, the attitude we had, it wasn’t where it needed to be. It was a weird experience to be a part of.

“I went to Redmond High School and we were never the better team. We struggled throughout the years, but I loved being there just because of the people there. But I came here to win. So having the first year be a COVID year, we were 3-1, and I was in quarantine for one of the games. That year, I’m just like, ‘That doesn’t count.’

“Then the very next year I was able to actually play, but I was like, ‘This is not the Pac-12 championship team and the Rose Bowl team UW usually is.’ I was just a little bit confused. It was rough going through it, but it was something that gave us motivation to be like, ‘All right, we now know what that feeling is like,’ because we hadn’t had it in a little bit. It’s something we don’t want to ever endure again.”

With a new scheme and coaching staff, Bruener must prove he’s part of the solution. It’s not enough that the 6-foot-2, 224-pounder recorded 70 tackles (second on the team) with 2.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks in 11 games and five starts last fall. Or that he earned Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week honors — notching 16.5 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble — in his first career start against Stanford on Oct. 30. Or that he returned an interception 50 yards in a home loss to Oregon on Nov. 6.

Sure, those plays showed up on tape.

But unless he backs it up, it’s immaterial.

“It just gives me another challenge,” Bruener said of the coaching change. “Because obviously what I did last year has shown something, but if I don’t do that again it means absolutely nothing. So I can’t go play well last year and then come in here just expecting, ‘I’m going to start. Or ‘I’m going to get some playing time and slack off.’ It won’t work like that.

“Honestly, (the coaching change) was nice. It gave me extra motivation to be like, ‘I’ve got to re-earn my spot and show the coaches that what I did last year, I can continue to do that and better myself.’”

The Huskies need him to. Without junior Edefuan Ulofoshio — who is expected to miss games due to an injury sustained this winter — Bruener, Pitt transfer Cam Bright and sophomore Alphonzo Tuputala have each taken starting reps this spring. In co-defensive coordinators William Inge and Chuck Morrell’s 4-2-5 scheme, they’ll be tasked primarily with slowing the run — something UW (which gave up 194 yards per game and 4.76 yards per carry) couldn’t do last fall.

For what it’s worth, Bruener said Ulofoshio “is in all of our meetings, helping us out on the sidelines when he’s out there. He’s saying, ‘Hey, do this. What did you see?’ It’s almost like having an extra coach out here, which has been a huge help. He has the knowledge I’m trying to get to.”

At UW, Bruener is trying to accomplish something his dad already did.

One day at a time.

“Obviously with Kyler (Gordon), Bookie (Radley-Hiles), Trent (McDuffie) having gone, those are some stud guys that are hard to replace. But I think our backups (from last season) have been doing a great job and showing why they’re worthy to be the starter. With them not being able to play last year due to our talent that we had, it just shows that these guys could have played anywhere in the country.

“We have the talent here. I feel like we’re all just ready to show everyone.”