Here we go again.

Sunset in Seattle on Sept. 22 is scheduled for 7:06 p.m.

The Washington Huskies that day will have their first after-dark kickoff of the season at Husky Stadium. (And it might not be the last.)

ESPN has selected the Huskies’ Sept. 22 home game against No. 23 Arizona State for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, it was announced Monday morning.

The 10th-ranked Huskies (1-1) will also have a late kickoff this Saturday at Utah for an ESPN broadcast (7 p.m. PT).

Late kickoffs have been a source of frustration for fans and coaches throughout the Pac-12 since its $3-billion broadcasting rights deal with ESPN and FOX began in 2012.

In 2017, the Huskies played 11 of their 12 regular-season after 5 o’clock Pacific time.

Many Washington fans have pointed to the late kickoffs as a reason for not attending home games, and that has been reflected in UW’s attendance figures the past five seasons: Since the $282 million renovation of Husky Stadium was completed in 2013, the Huskies have sold out just five games at Husky Stadium. (It should be noted, though, that UW this year reported season-ticket sales of 44,944, the fifth consecutive season that figure has risen and the highest season-ticket total of this decade.)

The Huskies on Saturday sold 68,093 tickets for the home opener against North Dakota, which was a 2 p.m. start. (Husky Stadium capacity is 70,083.)