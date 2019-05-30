The Pac-12 conference announced kickoff times and TV information for five of Washington’s 2019 football games on Thursday.

The games with updated kickoff/TV information are listed below.

Aug. 31 vs. Eastern Washington, 12 noon, Pac-12 Network

Sept. 7 vs. California, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Sept. 14 vs. Hawai’i, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Nov. 8 (Fri) at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 29 (Fri.) vs. Washington State, 1:00 p.m., FOX or FS1

It was also announced on Thursday that the Pac-12 championship game on Friday, Dec. 6, will air on ABC at 5 p.m.

Start times and TV information for Washington’s remaining seven 2019 games will be revealed after the start of the season, typically on the Monday 12 days before each game.

Check out the Huskies’ full 2019 schedule below.

Aug. 31: EASTERN WASHINGTON, 12 noon, Pac-12 Network

Sept. 7: CALIFORNIA, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Sept. 14: HAWAI’I, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Sept. 21: at BYU

Sept. 28: USC

Oct. 5: at Stanford

Oct. 12: at Arizona

Oct. 19: OREGON (Homecoming)

Oct. 26: bye week

Nov. 2: UTAH

Nov. 8 (Fri.): at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 16: bye week

Nov. 23: at Colorado

Nov. 29 (Fri.): WASHINGTON STATE, 1:00 p.m., FOX or FS1

Dec. 6: Pac-12 Championship Game, 5:00 p.m., ABC