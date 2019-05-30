The Pac-12 conference announced kickoff times and TV information for five of Washington’s 2019 football games on Thursday.
The games with updated kickoff/TV information are listed below.
Aug. 31 vs. Eastern Washington, 12 noon, Pac-12 Network
Sept. 7 vs. California, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Sept. 14 vs. Hawai’i, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Nov. 8 (Fri) at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Nov. 29 (Fri.) vs. Washington State, 1:00 p.m., FOX or FS1
It was also announced on Thursday that the Pac-12 championship game on Friday, Dec. 6, will air on ABC at 5 p.m.
Start times and TV information for Washington’s remaining seven 2019 games will be revealed after the start of the season, typically on the Monday 12 days before each game.
Check out the Huskies’ full 2019 schedule below.
Aug. 31: EASTERN WASHINGTON, 12 noon, Pac-12 Network
Sept. 7: CALIFORNIA, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Sept. 14: HAWAI’I, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Sept. 21: at BYU
Sept. 28: USC
Oct. 5: at Stanford
Oct. 12: at Arizona
Oct. 19: OREGON (Homecoming)
Oct. 26: bye week
Nov. 2: UTAH
Nov. 8 (Fri.): at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Nov. 16: bye week
Nov. 23: at Colorado
Nov. 29 (Fri.): WASHINGTON STATE, 1:00 p.m., FOX or FS1
Dec. 6: Pac-12 Championship Game, 5:00 p.m., ABC
