It's another night game for UW Huskies, which plays Oregon at 7 p.m. on FS1.
No. 12 Washington will host Oregon at 7 p.m. Saturday in a game that will be televised on FS1.
The announcement of the start time was delayed because ESPN used a 6-day window to select a Pac-12 game for that day. The network chose Arizona at USC, which will air at 7:45 p.m.
FOX had the next choice and the network picked Stanford at Washington State, which will kickoff at 12:30 p.m.
With the exception of Saturday’s 12:30 kickoff against UCLA, every Washington game this season has started at 5 p.m. or later, which has upset coach Chris Petersen.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- UW freshman tight end Hunter Bryant exits UCLA game with leg injury
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.