It's another night game for UW Huskies, which plays Oregon at 7 p.m. on FS1.

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

No. 12 Washington will host Oregon at 7 p.m. Saturday in a game that will be televised on FS1.

The announcement of the start time was delayed because ESPN used a 6-day window to select a Pac-12 game for that day. The network chose Arizona at USC, which will air at 7:45 p.m.

FOX had the next choice and the network picked Stanford at Washington State, which will kickoff at 12:30 p.m.

With the exception of Saturday’s 12:30 kickoff against UCLA, every Washington game this season has started at 5 p.m. or later, which has upset coach Chris Petersen.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
Percy Allen: 206-464-2278 or pallen@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @percyallen. Seattle Times staff reporter Percy Allen covers the Washington Huskies and Seattle Storm.