No. 12 Washington will host Oregon at 7 p.m. Saturday in a game that will be televised on FS1.

The announcement of the start time was delayed because ESPN used a 6-day window to select a Pac-12 game for that day. The network chose Arizona at USC, which will air at 7:45 p.m.

FOX had the next choice and the network picked Stanford at Washington State, which will kickoff at 12:30 p.m.

With the exception of Saturday’s 12:30 kickoff against UCLA, every Washington game this season has started at 5 p.m. or later, which has upset coach Chris Petersen.