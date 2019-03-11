As spring practice approaches, here are the dates every Washington football fan needs to know.
Spring football is nearly here.
But before Washington officially returns to the practice field on April 3, here are some key dates for the program throughout the spring.
EVENT | DATE | TIME
Husky Combine | Friday, March 15 | 4:30 p.m. (open to public)
UW Pro Day | Monday, April 1 | TBD
Spring practice begins
Practice 1 | Wed., April 3 | 8:30-10:45 a.m.
Practice 2 | Friday, April 5 | 8:30-10:45 a.m.
Practice 3 | Sat., April 6 | N/A
Practice 4 | Mon., April 8 | 8:30-10:45 a.m.
Practice 5 | Wed., April 10 | 8:30-10:45 a.m.
Practice 6 | Fri., April 12 | 8:30-10:45 a.m.
Practice 7 | Sat., April 13 | N/A
Practice 8 | Mon., April 15 | 8:30-10:45 a.m.
Practice 9 | Wed., April 17 | 8:30-10:45 a.m.
Practice 10 | Fri., April 19 | N/A
Practice 11 | Sat., April 20 | N/A
Practice 12 | Mon., April 22 | 8:30-10:45 a.m.
Practice 13 | Wed., April 24 | 8:30-10:45 a.m.
Practice 14 | Fri., April 26 | N/A
Spring Preview | Sat., April 27 | 12:00 p.m. (open to public)
