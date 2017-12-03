Bierria is the first repeat winner of the prestigious Guy Flaherty Award since Jake Locker.

For the second year in a row, senior linebacker Keishawn Bierria was named the Huskies’ winner of the Guy Flaherty Award, considered Washington’s oldest and most prestigious team honor.

Bierria is the first repeat winner of the prestigious Guy Flaherty Most Inspirational Award since Jake Locker in 2009-10. In the 110-year history of the award, just three other Huskies have won it more than once (Tom Wand, 1911-12; Don McKeta, 1959-60; Jordan Reffett, 2006-07).

Bierria also won the team’s Academic Achievement Award, along with senior center Coleman Shelton.

Junior running back Myles Gaskin (offense), junior defensive lineman Vita Vea (defense) and senior receiver/punt returner Dante Pettis (special teams) were named the team’s most outstanding players.

Junior linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven and senior tight end Will Dissly were named co-winners of the Husky Excellence Award.

Shelton also won the John P. Angel Offensive Lineman of the Year, and junior Greg Gaines was named winner of the L. Wait Rising Defensive Lineman of the Year for the second year in a row.

Running back Salvon Ahmed and tight end Hunter Bryant shared the Travis Spring Freshman of the Year Award.

Sophomore cornerback Austin Joyner was also honored with the Chuck Niemi Big Hit Award, while sophomore corner Myles Bryant and junior offensive tackle Kaleb McGary shared the Earle T. Glant Tough Husky Award.

The Husky Fever 12th Man Award was presented to senior linebacker Sean Constantine and senior tailback Ralph Kinne

Senior outside linebacker Tevis Bartlett won the Academic Achievement Award and junior tight end Drew Sample (Bellevue, Wash.) was the winner of the Don James Perseverance Award.

The Bob Jarvis Offensive Scout Squad Player of the Year went to freshman quarterback Jake Haener , the Mark Drennan Defensive Scout Squad Player of the Year was given to junior defensive back Sean Vergara, and the Brian Stapp Special Teams Scout Squad Player of the Year Award was presented to freshman linebacker Ariel Ngata.

Full list of award-winners

Guy Flaherty Most Inspirational

Keishawn Bierria

Most Outstanding Offensive Player

Myles Gaskin

Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Vita Vea

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

Dante Pettis

Husky Excellence Award

Ben Burr-Kirven and Will Dissly

Don James Perseverance Award

Drew Sample

101 Club Academic Award

Tevis Bartlett

Academic Achievement Award

Coleman Shelton and Keishawn Bierria

John P. Angel Lineman of the Year

Coleman Shelton

L. Wait Rising Front 7 Man of the Year

Greg Gaines

Earle T. Glant Tough Husky

Kaleb McGary & Myles Bryant

Chuck Niemi Big Hit Award

Austin Joyner

Tyee Sports Council Community Service Award

Vita Vea

Bob Jarvis Offensive Scout Squad MVP

Jake Haener

Mark Drennan Defensive Scout Squad MVP

Sean Vergara

Brian Stapp Special Teams Scout Squad MVP

Ariel Ngata

Travis Spring Most Outstanding Freshmen

Salvon Ahmed & Hunter Bryant

Husky Fever 12th Man Award

Sean Constantine & Ralph Kinne

Iron Husky Award

Lavon Coleman

Ultimate Bird Dawg Award

Cade Otton

Apple Cup Play of the Game

Myles Gaskin

Kurt Gegner Memorial Award

Chris Jenkins (equipment), Justin Brascher (video), Megan Symons (training room)