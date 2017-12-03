Bierria is the first repeat winner of the prestigious Guy Flaherty Award since Jake Locker.

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

For the second year in a row, senior linebacker Keishawn Bierria was named the Huskies’ winner of the Guy Flaherty Award, considered Washington’s oldest and most prestigious team honor.

Bierria is the first repeat winner of the prestigious Guy Flaherty Most Inspirational Award since Jake Locker in 2009-10. In the 110-year history of the award, just three other Huskies have won it more than once (Tom Wand, 1911-12; Don McKeta, 1959-60; Jordan Reffett, 2006-07).

Bierria also won the team’s Academic Achievement Award, along with senior center Coleman Shelton.

Junior running back Myles Gaskin (offense), junior defensive lineman Vita Vea (defense) and senior receiver/punt returner Dante Pettis (special teams) were named the team’s most outstanding players.

Junior linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven and senior tight end Will Dissly were named co-winners of the Husky Excellence Award.

Shelton also won the John P. Angel Offensive Lineman of the Year, and junior Greg Gaines was named winner of the L. Wait  Rising Defensive Lineman of the Year for the second year in a row.

Running back Salvon Ahmed and tight end Hunter Bryant shared the Travis Spring Freshman of the Year Award.

Sophomore cornerback Austin Joyner was also honored with the Chuck Niemi Big Hit Award, while sophomore corner Myles Bryant and junior offensive tackle Kaleb McGary shared the Earle T. Glant Tough Husky Award.

The Husky Fever 12th Man Award was presented to senior linebacker Sean Constantine and senior tailback Ralph Kinne

Senior outside linebacker Tevis Bartlett won the Academic Achievement Award and junior tight end Drew Sample (Bellevue, Wash.) was the winner of the Don James Perseverance Award.

The Bob Jarvis Offensive Scout Squad Player of the Year went to freshman quarterback Jake Haener , the Mark Drennan Defensive Scout Squad Player of the Year was given to junior defensive back Sean Vergara, and the Brian Stapp Special Teams Scout Squad Player of the Year Award was presented to freshman linebacker Ariel Ngata.

Full list of award-winners

Guy Flaherty Most Inspirational
Keishawn Bierria

Most Outstanding Offensive Player
Myles Gaskin

Most Outstanding Defensive Player
Vita Vea

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player
Dante Pettis

Husky Excellence Award
Ben Burr-Kirven and Will Dissly

Don James Perseverance Award
Drew Sample

101 Club Academic Award
Tevis Bartlett

Academic Achievement Award
Coleman Shelton and Keishawn Bierria

John P. Angel Lineman of the Year
Coleman Shelton

L. Wait Rising Front 7 Man of the Year
Greg Gaines

Earle T. Glant Tough Husky
Kaleb McGary & Myles Bryant

Chuck Niemi Big Hit Award
Austin Joyner

Tyee Sports Council Community Service Award
Vita Vea

Bob Jarvis Offensive Scout Squad MVP
Jake Haener

Mark Drennan Defensive Scout Squad MVP
Sean Vergara

Brian Stapp Special Teams Scout Squad MVP
Ariel Ngata

Travis Spring Most Outstanding Freshmen
Salvon Ahmed & Hunter Bryant

Husky Fever 12th Man Award
Sean Constantine & Ralph Kinne

Iron Husky Award
Lavon Coleman

Ultimate Bird Dawg Award
Cade Otton

Apple Cup Play of the Game
Myles Gaskin

Kurt Gegner Memorial Award
Chris Jenkins (equipment), Justin Brascher (video), Megan Symons (training room)

Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.