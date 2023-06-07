Jalen Klemm is the son of Patriots offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who left after a single season as Oregon’s associate head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator in February to work for Bill Belichick in the NFL.

Which makes Wednesday’s move all the more interesting.

Jalen Klemm — a 6-foot-5, 273-pound offensive lineman for Kansas State — has announced a transfer to Washington. The redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit has four seasons of remaining eligibility.

After signing with the Wildcats in 2022, Klemm did not appear in a game last fall. The Gibsonia, Pa., product and Pine-Richland High School alum was ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 12 player in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 20 tackle in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Klemm — a US Army All-American — initially chose Kansas State over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Kentucky, NC State, Nebraska, Washington State and more.

At Washington, Klemm may be considered more of a long term option than an instant starter. UW’s starting tackles, junior left tackle Troy Fautanu and sophomore right tackle Roger Rosengarten, both return and are possible NFL draft picks in 2024. Senior center Matteo Mele and junior guards Nate Kalepo and Julius Buelow are expected to start as well.

But the Huskies can never have enough big, mobile bodies up front. UW now touts 16 scholarship offensive linemen, five of whom are true freshmen.

With Klemm’s addition, the Huskies have 83 occupied scholarships — two under the 85-man limit — with more room to add this summer. UW could choose to put a walk on or two on scholarship as well.

Klemm is also UW’s second transfer addition since the conclusion of spring practice, joining former Oregon cornerback Darren Barkins.

When Washington hosts Oregon inside Husky Stadium on Oct. 14, Klemm won’t see his dad on the opposite sideline.

But chances are, he’ll be watching.