You wouldn’t want to be Kalen DeBoer right now …

Actually, you probably would want to be Kalen DeBoer right now — the man has a contract signed through 2028 that could pay him north of $26 million.

It’s just that, the second-year Huskies football coach isn’t in the most enviable position …

Actually, considering he’s at the helm of the No. 10 team in the country and has a Heisman-hopeful quarterback, it doesn’t get much more enviable.

I suppose the point is this: When juxtaposing what the Huskies accomplished last year to their ceiling for this year, there isn’t a whole lot of space. But when juxtaposing their accomplishments last year to this season’s floor? Well, then you have quite a bit of room.

This, as they say, is one of them good problems, though. After a dismal 2021, when the Huskies finished 4-8 and saw coach Jimmy Lake get fired before the end of the season, DeBoer revitalized Washington football at Mach speed.



He lured QB Michael Penix Jr. away from Indiana. He brought with him offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb — who himself received a $2 million-per-year extension — from Fresno State along with other key assistants.

And after the Huskies stumbled against Arizona State to fall to 4-2, DeBoer coached Washington to seven straight wins, an Alamo Bowl victory and a No. 8 national ranking.

It was Extreme M(ontl)akeover (sorry) — a turnaround that vaulted the Huskies into the national spotlight and might have helped nudge them into the Big Ten. But going back to that good problem — the Dawg die-hards are likely expecting him to do it again.

The media seem to be as well. As mentioned earlier, the Huskies were ranked 10th in the preseason by AP voters, behind only USC (6) in the Pac-12. Pac-12 media also picked UW to finish second in the conference behind the Trojans. It’s understandable given the crop of talent returning — including receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, edge rusher Bralen Trice and left tackle Troy Fautanu. But seeing how the Huskies are also facing a much more daunting schedule (they avoided USC and Pac-12 champ Utah last year) — not to mention that four of their final seven wins came by a touchdown or less — repeating the success could be difficult.

So coach, what is it like sitting in that seat now vs. a year ago?

“A year ago, I felt like I really knew when we went on the field what we were going to get. I felt that. But you don’t know for sure,” DeBoer said. “Now I feel like there is just — I’m more comfortable with the consistency and the effort that I know we’re going to bring.”

That was part of a longer quote in which DeBoer recognized that things are never going to be perfect and that unforeseen challenges will abound. But the coach-speak translation was that he had a gut feeling last year that the Huskies would be good, and now that feeling has evolved into a fortified evidence-based belief.

DeBoer has been successful at every stop he’s made as a head coach — winning three NAIA championships at Sioux Falls before going 9-3 in his first full season at Fresno State in 2021. His most influential stint might have been as offensive coordinator at Indiana, where he forged the relationship with Penix that ultimately lured him to Washington.

Given the way other programs (including Alabama) have coveted Grubb, some might question whether DeBoer was the mind behind the offense that was second in the NCAA last year in yards per game. You never really know.

But the fact that Grubb and the rest of the staff all wanted to come back and coach under him speaks to his trust and treatment of his assistants.

Have you noticed any change in Kalen given all his success in a Power Five conference? Grubb was asked.

“No, and that’s the best part,” Grubb said. “The ins and outs every day and how he operates and how he handles pressure and things like that, it’s the same guy, which obviously makes our jobs as assistants a lot easier.”

College football programs can rise or crumble due to one fumble, one missed extra point or one erroneous call. It’s unpredictable, as any beat writer on deadline knows.

So it’s difficult to say what the future holds for DeBoer or his Huskies as he enters Year 2 as head coach. But it is clear he believes — and has convinced many others to do the same.