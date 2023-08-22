When Washington hired its 30th head football coach on Nov. 29, 2021, the Huskies published a video detailing athletic director Jen Cohen’s flight to Fresno, California, to deliver the contract to Kalen DeBoer.

“Let’s go get a coach,” Cohen said when UW’s private jet landed at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Nearly two years later, the Huskies have a coach.

They need an athletic director.

A day after Cohen accepted the same position at USC, DeBoer — who delivered an 11-2 record in his debut season — met the media.

“Obviously, I feel strongly [about the news of Cohen’s departure],” DeBoer said. “She’s the one that brought me here. I don’t think there’s a person here who works for her or even the student-athletes that wouldn’t feel like they were more than 100% supported by her every single day. You walk into a facility every day, or you were working, and you knew she was doing everything she could to make our program better. She was just relentless. She was so passionate. She’s competitive.

“The thing I loved is, she’s genuine. What you see is what you get. She’s a go-getter. There was really never anything she ever wanted to say no to if it was going to help our program. So we’re all going to wish her the best.”

And yet, a national search for Cohen’s replacement may already be underway. When asked Tuesday if he was still in a state of shock, DeBoer said: “Yesterday [I was], maybe a little bit. But you move on. This place is special. Jen made it a great job. So we’re going to get someone in that role that’s going to come in very qualified and knock it out of the park for us. She made that position special, and I think the staff she’s brought in — head coaches, assistant coaches, all the other administrative staff — she’s hired great people. That’s going to be attractive to someone coming into this program.”

UW’s athletic director opening is undoubtedly attractive, particularly considering the program’s impending Big Ten move. And while the search is admittedly in its infancy, conceivable candidates include Chris Petersen, Oregon State AD Scott Barnes, Missouri AD Desiree Reed-Francois, Nevada AD Stephanie Rempe, Pittsburgh AD Heather Lyke, Fresno State AD Terry Tumey, Mississippi deputy AD Allen Greene and San Diego State AD JD Wicker.

As for DeBoer, whose Huskies host Boise State in their season opener on Sept. 2, the second-year coach said he’s spoken with UW president Ana Mari Cauce and, “I know I’ll be involved in that [search] in a capacity for sure.”

So, given that he’ll have a say, what does DeBoer value in an athletic director?

“You want someone who wants to win championships, who’s not just OK with being average and mediocre,” he said. “Jen was that [way], and I know we’ll be trying to find someone who wants to be the best in the country.

“That’s the goal — someone who really shows the students support, someone who comes in and advocates for them and obviously our staff. There’s a relentless piece, where you’re obsessed with being the best and doing everything you can. Someone [who knows] our community, UW alumni. I think you’ve got to have someone who enjoys being around people, because that’s certainly a piece that our community embraces and loves.”

As Cohen’s 25-year tenure at Washington concludes, DeBoer’s feelings toward his former colleague are clear.

So, if Cohen comes calling about a USC opening in a year or two, what would the 48-year-old coach have to say?

“I love it here,” DeBoer said Tuesday. “There’s a lot of things that are holding me here, too. I’ve got a daughter [Alexis DeBoer] who’s planning to play softball here. I love it here. [Cohen] brought me to this place, and it was a very attractive place [when you] take how I was persuaded to come here out of it. This place stands by itself as super special.

“We’ve worked hard, and I think when you’re a head coach, with everything you pour into it, there’s an investment that’s on another level. I feel so strongly about UW, and my family does as well. We’re feeling like we’re just getting included into the community [now] and feeling good about that.”

UW names captains

UW named four team captains Tuesday, as voted on by the players: senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., junior wide receiver Rome Odunze, senior linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and junior edge Bralen Trice.

“I’m excited about that,” DeBoer said. “Just like last year, I think our guys did a great job of really realizing the importance of great leadership. They chose guys who live it every day, and I’m fired up to have those four leading the charge this season, in 2023.”

Two of those captains, Penix and Odunze, stayed late to run routes following Tuesday’s practice.

Penix — a 6-foot-3, 213-pound Heisman Trophy candidate — experienced some arm soreness early in camp, but seems prepared for his sixth collegiate season.

“He came back and I feel like he was probably as strong, if not stronger, than he was at the beginning of fall camp,” DeBoer said Saturday, following UW’s second preseason scrimmage. “I thought he had an amazing week — throwing the ball really well, accurate. He’s throwing those balls from the hash to the sideline, like we’ve all seen last year, maybe on another level.”

A second freshman suspended

After freshman running back Tybo Rogers was indefinitely suspended due to a violation of team rules earlier in camp, safety Diesel Gordon has been added to that list, DeBoer confirmed Saturday.

Gordon — a 6-0, 164-pound freshman from Arlington, Texas — was effectively buried on UW’s depth chart previously this preseason. DeBoer confirmed that the ongoing suspensions of Rogers and Gordon are not related to legal issues.

“If they’re suspended, it’s serious enough,” DeBoer added. “When it comes down to it, there’s accountability things that you have to make sure you uphold with the team. There’s expectations. There’s policies that we feel you should adhere to, important things where we want our team operating in a first-class manner. So we didn’t feel some of those things were being handled appropriately. So one of the best ways to learn is to take football away, because these guys love football.”

Extra points