Before we get to the letter grades, here’s the total number: $37.8 million

That was the combined salary for the Pac-12 head coaches in 2019.

Not including bonuses.

Chris Petersen: $4.6 million

David Shaw: $4.6 million

Kyle Whittingham: $4 million

Mike Leach: $3.8 million

Chip Kelly: $3.5 million

Clay Helton $3.2 million

Justin Wilcox: $2.9 million

Mario Cristobal $2.5 million

Mel Tucker: $2.4 million

Herm Edwards: $2.4 million

Kevin Sumlin: $2 million

Jonathan Smith: $1.9 million

We don’t begrudge the coaches from making what the market allows.

But for $37.8 million — the salaries were taken from the awesome USA Today database — you should expect the best product possible for each individual program.

You should expect the best teaching and the best tactics.

You should expect the best gameplans and the best game management.

That’s a high bar, unattainably high. No conference ever experiences a season in which each program maximizes its potential.

And yet, the coaches must be held accountable.

That happens each week during the regular season, during peak recruiting season and the postseason, courtesy of the fans and the local, regional and national national media.

And it’s happening right here.

Now, it’s time to evaluate the coaches.

Grades are for this season only — we’re not judging careers — and are based on performance vs. Hotline expectations, which take into account personnel, schedule, injuries and whatever team-specific developments apply.

In other words: How did the team perform against a reasonable expectation of performance?

Head coaches are held responsible for the work of their coordinators and assistants.

Arizona

Record: 4-8/2-7

Coach: Kevin Sumlin

Grade: D

Comment: The only reason Sumlin didn’t receive an F — that would undoubtedly be the preference for many Arizona fans — is the Hotline had limited expectations for the Wildcats this season, and the reason we had limited expectations was the lack of talent, especially on the lines of scrimmage. And that’s not entirely on Sumlin. However, the mess that was the quarterback position — and Khalil Tate in general — is entirely on Sumlin. He’s also responsible for uneven game management and for retaining/hiring a defensive staff that was clearly overmatched. We conclude this season in the same place as a year ago, unable to locate the Wildcats’ identity or tangible signs of progress.

Arizona State

Record: 7-5/4-5

Coach: Herm Edwards

Grade: B-

Comment: Another solid season for the Sun Devils given their roster and expectations. Edwards deployed a steady hand and produced results that span the range, from the highs of beating Michigan State and Oregon to the lows accompanying losses to Colorado and Oregon State. But the end result gives ASU reason to be encouraged, especially with two more seasons (at least) of the Jayden Daniels era. The weakest positions on each side of the ball were the lines — the Devils were very much an outside-in operation — which only gets you so far in a division with Utah. At the same time, there is ample opportunity in the South with the current state-of-play at USC and UCLA.

Cal

Record: 7-5/4-5

Coach: Justin Wilcox

Grade: B

Comment: Competing sentiments informed the overall grade for Wilcox: We were impressed that Cal won seven games despite not having Chase Garbers for more than a month — the ground gained within the division relative to Stanford and Washington is unmistakable — but we’re also mystified the Bears could be so inept during Garbers’ absence. The defense remains one of the best-coached units in the conference, but Cal must find ways to generate more production offensively. Nonetheless, Cal fans should be deeply optimistic about the direction of the program. The future success of the Wilcox era will be shaped in large part with his decision on the new offensive coordinator.

Colorado

Record: 5-7/3-6

Coach: Mel Tucker

Grade: A-

Comment: As noted above, each team’s performance relative to our expectations plays a central role in the overall grade, and we didn’t expect much from CU, especially on defense. But nine quarters (out of 48) most influenced our grade: The wins over Stanford and Washington and the first quarter at Utah. That late-season stretch … coming when it did (after a five-game losing streak) … and how it did (physical play at scrimmage) … and powered by upperclassmen who were recruited by a different staff … that late-season stretch accounts for a chunk of the A-. Whether Tucker is able to elevate the program consistently remains very much unknown. But the start was impressive.

Oregon

Record: 11-2/8-1

Coach: Mario Cristobal

Grade: A

Comment: On one hand, this: The Ducks wrapped up the division early, won at Washington and USC, took Auburn to the wire, won the conference, finished No. 6 in the playoff rankings and are headed to the Rose Bowl. On the other hand, this: They gave away the Auburn game, struggled against inferior teams, didn’t play to their potential on offense despite an awesome line and gifted quarterback, and merely did what they were supposed to do, nothing more (i.e., not playoff berth). The final determinant for us in assessing Cristobal: The scoreboard. Also, he deserves major credit for the change at defensive coordinator: Hiring Andy Avalos was the most influential Pac-12 staff move of the offseason.

Oregon State

Record: 5-7/4-5

Coach: Jonathan Smith

Grade: A-

Comment: Hard to be anything other than impressed with Smith’s work, not only on the field but also with the talent acquisition: His use of transfers to upgrade the depth chart (in just the right spots) has been superb. The offense was often dynamic, Jake Luton’s progress was clear, and the defense was one of the most improved units in the conference. (It couldn’t have gotten worse, but it could have remained awful.) Who figured the Beavers would be seconds away from bowl-eligibility. One quibble: We get being aggressive on fourth down, especially given OSU’s existence within the division hierarchy. But on several occasions, Smith’s decisions undermined the Beavers’ prospects for victory.

Stanford

Record: 4-8/3-6

Coach: David Shaw

Grade: D+

Comment: The extreme number of injuries, especially at offensive line and quarterback, combined with the ridiculous early-season schedule, were the reasons Shaw didn’t receive an even lower grade. That said, he’s responsible for the roster and the staff and the preparation and the playcalling — he’s responsible for all of it. And the all of it wasn’t any good. The Cardinal lost six games by double digits, lost badly to USC and Notre Dame and lost to Cal and UCLA for the first time this decade. Basically, it was a trip back to 2008, the last time Stanford wasn’t bowl eligible. Except back then, there was more young talent. Entering his 10th season at his alma mater, Shaw is staring at a rebuild.

UCLA

Record: 4-8/4-5

Coach: Chip Kelly

Grade: D

Comment: Several highly-accomplished head coaches are receiving awfully low grades, but we call ’em like we see ’em. (And we’re not done.) In Kelly’s case, the calculation includes an acknowledgment of UCLA’s inexperience, the extreme roster overhaul and the modest talent at key positions. However, the outward signs of progress were limited to 15 minutes in Pullman, a 16-day stretch in late October (consecutive wins over Stanford, ASU and Colorado) and … absolutely nothing else. The central issue is a defense that was frequently overrun: Kelly hired Jerry Azzinaro and has, so far, retained Jerry Azzinaro despite mountainous evidence that a change is necessary.

USC

Record: 8-4/7-2

Coach: Clay Helton

Grade: B-

Comment: Credit where it’s due: Helton produced the finest coaching job of his tenure. That determination takes into account not only the injuries but also the decision to hire Graham Harrell and deploy a version of the Air Raid (it’s not the true Air Raid). At the same time, the BYU loss and the Oregon wipeout and the baffling game management and the endless penalties — the lack of discipline has been a fixture of the Helton era — undercut any thought of a higher grade. Despite all the stumbling and bumbling, the Trojans have a significant advantage in personnel over all but a few teams on their schedule. Who else has a tailback like Kenan Christon on the fourth string?

Utah

Record: 11-2/8-1

Coach: Kyle Whittingham

Grade: A

Comment: Had the Utes won the conference, an A+ would have been warranted: Whittingham did everything right, beginning with the decision to hire Andy Ludwig and reconfigure the secondary (Julian Blackmon’s move to safety). What’s more, Whittingham managed to keep the Utes revving at high intensity even as they mashed opponents week upon week. The one flaw in the depth chart, the offensive, was exposed in the title game. We’ve written this previously but it’s worth repeating: No program in the conference has better combination of 1) head coach personality 2) style of play and 3) readily-accessible recruiting pool. That alignment is essential.

Washington

Record: 7-5/4-5

Coach: Chris Petersen

Grade: D+

Comment: The Huskies entered the season with a flawed roster — new quarterback, wobbly wideouts and an overhauled defense — and the limitations showed repeatedly. But we were struck by the lifeless performances (Stanford and Colorado), the continued ineffectiveness in situational football (red zone, third down), and the lack of development at several positions, especially receiver. So often, it seemed like something wasn’t right with the Huskies. When Petersen announced he was stepping down because of burnout, it all made sense. If the head coach isn’t fresh and energized each week, the trickle down is unavoidable. Staleness in Seattle leads to face plants in Boulder.

Washington State

Record: 6-6/3-6

Coach: Mike Leach

Grade: C+

Comment: It’s not as simple as concluding the offense (39 ppg/11th FBS) deserves an A and the defense (31 ppg/95th FBS) deserves a D and we split the difference to arrive at Leach’s grade. But it’s pretty close to that simple. Leach again produced an effective attack with a new quarterback, and we’re hesitant to downgrade him substantially for the defensive failings under Tracy Claeys because Claeys ran the 2018 defense that was 42nd nationally in scoring. Much of the trouble was with personnel. Winning 8+ games every year is preposterously difficult in Pullman. The Cougars’ run was going to end sooner than later. The continued Apple Cup issues played a role, albeit small, in the overall grade.