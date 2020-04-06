In his 386 games as a head coach, defensive coordinator, assistant coach or defensive end for the Washington Huskies, Jim Lambright made quite an impact on those around him.

These guys are proof of that.

At 1 p.m. on Thursday, join a long list of former UW defensive standouts — including Dave Hoffmann, James Clifford, Chico Fraley, Walter Bailey, Steve Hoffmann, Shane Pahukoa, Hillary Butler, Donald Jones, Tyrone Rodgers and Mike Rohrbach — for a live video chat about their former coach, who died last month at age 77. They’ll tell stories, discuss what made Lambright so successful and reflect on some of the most dominant defenses the University of Washington has ever seen.

So clear your schedule, invite your friends and prepare to catch up with some of your favorite players from a golden age of UW football.

Watch live video from SeaTimesSports on www.twitch.tv