In the confetti-enhanced jubilation of the Huskies’ Las Vegas Bowl romp over Boise State, Jimmy Lake was fully enjoying the trappings of his new position as Washington’s head football coach.

Almost immediately thereafter, however, came the reality. And the headaches.

The very next day, Lake fired offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, as well as tight ends coach Jordan Paopao. And on Thursday came confirmation of what most have believed was an inevitability: junior quarterback Jacob Eason is taking his talents to the NFL.

So add this huge item to Lake’s to-do list, while Chris Petersen enjoys the blissful serenity of being a former coach. It’s fair to say that the success of Lake’s initial season will be heavily determined by how he navigates the knotty issues now on his plate.

Lake already passed his first huge test as Husky coach-in-waiting. He had to convince Petersen’s 22 recruits that Washington program was still the place for them despite the departure of its primary architect. That led to a whirlwind fortnight of in-home visits that resulted in a 100 percent retention rate in a class ranked best in the Pac-12.

That was confirmation Lake has the requisite vision – and charisma — to attract top-tier talent to Washington, or at least to close the deal. Added to the players already coming back, the Huskies will have the ingredients to improve greatly on 2019’s lackluster 8-5 season.

But they need a quarterback to lead the way. And an offensive coordinator to provide the blueprint for that to happen.

The latter decision, the first huge hire of the Lake administration, will no doubt be coming soon (along with a new tight ends coach to replace Paopao, and a new defensive backs coach to replace, well, Lake.)

The quarterback situation may be slower to resolve itself. If Lake follows Petersen’s typical M.O., in fact, next year’s field general might not be announced until the final week before the season opener against Michigan – if not until game day on Sept. 5.

Of course, this could be one area among others where Lake goes a different path than the conservative Petersen.

On the roster already are Jacob Sirmon, who was in the transfer portal last April for less than two days before removing his name. Sirmon, a sophomore, ultimately served as Eason’s backup when Jake Haener transferred to Fresno State. A four-star QB at Bothell, Sirmon threw just three passes in 2019.

There’s also redshirt freshman Dylan Morris, another four-star recruit, who threw for nearly 10,000 yards in high school at Graham-Kapowsin. And by spring ball, incoming four-star QB Ethan Garbers is expected to be enrolled. Garbers, out of Corona Del Mar in Southern California, threw for an astonishing 71 touchdowns and 5,035 yards in leading his undefeated team to a state title this past year.

Looming in the future is Sam Huard, a five-star recruit out of Kennedy Catholic in Burien who is part of the Class of 2021. And Lake could also turn to the transfer portal, which has yielded a treasure trove of high-achieving quarterbacks in recent years. That includes the current Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who will be the No. 1 ranked-QB in the upcoming draft.

One highly intriguing name recently entered the portal – former Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello, who as a graduate transfer would be eligible to play immediately. Because of injuries, Costello played in just five games last year but was second-team All-Pac-12 the previous year. I have no clue if Costello is on the Huskies’ radar, and the competition will be fierce. But that would certainly be a way for Lake to make an instant splash.

Had Eason stayed, there would not be any mystery about the position in 2020 – other than whether the uber-talented QB was ready to turn his overflowing tool-chest into consistent production.

Eason’s 2019 season was like a Rorschach’s test for partisan football observers. Squint at it one way and you saw a quarterback who has the size and arm strength to dazzle NFL scouts, and enough flashes of brilliance to show that he’s ready to move on.

Look at it another way, and you could see a guy who would greatly benefit from one more year in college. Tools are one thing, but it’s a valid conclusion that Eason needs more collegiate game action to harness that raw ability and elevate himself to a possible Top 5 NFL pick.

As it is, ESPN’s guru Mel Kiper has Eason ranked as the fourth-best quarterback in the upcoming draft, behind Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and Justin Herbert of Oregon.

In that rarified company, it’s hard to begrudge Eason’s decision, particularly with the uncertainty surrounding the Husky offense. And not just who is going to run it. The offensive line will have to be remade with tackle Trey Adams also turning pro early, along with tight end Hunter Bryant. It would not be a shock if junior running back Salvon Ahmed also declared for the NFL. Others on defense may leave as well.

Those are all issues that Lake will have to deal with long before the Huskies’ kick-off against Michigan. This is a huge one that got dropped in his lap on Thursday. Merry Christmas and welcome to the big chair, coach. It can get toasty.