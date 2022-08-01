Jaxson Kirkland’s smile says more than you could imagine.

It’s Friday, July 29, and the 340-pound left tackle and Husky legacy is at Pac-12 Media Day for the second consecutive season — now, with a few new stories to tell. A year ago, Kirkland’s immediate future seemed all but settled, with Washington expected to contend for a Pac-12 title before its standout lineman departed for the NFL draft.

Of course, none of that came to pass — which makes Kirkland’s smile all the more compelling.

Despite UW’s 4-8 finish last fall, and coach Jimmy Lake’s in-season firing, Kirkland earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors for the second consecutive season — all while playing through a significant ankle injury. He says he “injured it a couple games into last season and taped it up and tried to be the tough guy that I am. I was just toughing it out, and it ended up being a lot more severe than I thought.”

Surgery was a great success! Dr Anderson said before surgery I had played on an ankle at less than 60% this past season. I’m excited to be back stronger and better than ever. I want to thank everyone for their support and well wishes! pic.twitter.com/g81ENbzR1X — Jaxson Kirkland (@jaxson_kirkland) February 1, 2022

Unfortunately, that realization came after Kirkland hired an agent and declared for the 2022 NFL draft — thus forfeiting his final season of NCAA eligibility. To return to Seattle, and rebuild his draft stock, he’d need a waiver to be approved by the NCAA.

Which is how he arrived in football purgatory — not quite professional, not quite college.

But more on that in a minute.

“I’ll never forget that day, discovering how bad (the ankle injury) was and people telling you no matter what, you need surgery. You’re going to miss out on this draft process,” he said. “Weighing my options, it just made the most sense to come back.

“Leaving last year’s season the way we did, it was bittersweet. I ride or die with UW, and I wanted to leave it better than I found it, and that certainly didn’t happen at the end of last year. So taking all that into account and getting the idea that, ‘Wow, I could come back and change things and do it differently,’ now I’m wiser and older and know what went wrong last year. I can change our habits and how we approach things. I was all for it. To that point, it was extremely motivating, knowing I had the opportunity.”

He didn’t have it at first.

Or second. Or third.

While Kirkland awaited NCAA approval, he re-enrolled in classes and watched Washington’s spring practices from the sideline. He worked out and waited. He rehabbed and waited. He worried and waited … and waited, and waited.

“I’ll tell you firsthand, that was probably one of the tougher things I’ve had to go through,” said Kirkland, who earned a bachelor’s degree from UW in the spring of 2021. “I’m certainly stronger for it. I’m just going in there every day, and first of all, I can’t practice. Second, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to play with the team this fall. So it was kind of hard to have motivation at times, because I’m a little bit in limbo. What am I doing here? I’m weighing my options, and if this doesn’t go through you have a whole list of scenarios. It was a complete mess.

“My situation was a little unprecedented. So, yeah, I thought it was going to be smooth. But the next thing you know it took a couple months and I’m waiting to hear back, waiting, waiting, waiting. Now I’m second-guessing. I’m calling liaisons to the NCAA at our university every day, like, ‘What’s going on? Did they forget about me?’”

The wait mercifully ended on May 4, when Kirkland got a call from UW’s compliance department while driving home from a workout. His parents were already on the line. “You could literally hear a pin drop,” he said, “because it was either going to be yes or no.”

After being told he was cleared to compete, the 6-7 tackle burst into tears.

“I was crying,” he said, “but I was driving OK.”

This will always be home. 💜 pic.twitter.com/bzVolwERUw — Jaxson Kirkland (@jaxson_kirkland) May 5, 2022

Which is how Washington’s sixth-year left tackle arrived in Los Angeles last week with a frequent smile and a fresh perspective.

But that isn’t the only thing that changed.

“You’re sitting out of stuff (last spring) and thinking, ‘OK, I have a chance to change my body here,’ Kirkland said. “Me being this tall at 6-7, I always thought, ‘Dang, I could hold so much more (weight) and still move the same.’ So I was like, ‘Why not try to add 20-30 pounds?’ And that’s what I did. I’m up to 340 now and I feel great. Moving around hasn’t changed a bit. And if I can move the same as when I played at 310 last year, it’s going to be that much harder for guys running into me.”

To gain strength without sacrificing speed, Kirkland — who has previously played between 295 and 323 pounds — maintained a disciplined diet. He said “the biggest thing was, ‘OK, I’m going to make sure each day I eat what I need to eat in terms of grams of protein.’ Because that’s really how you gain in a positive way. So you’re talking 350-400 grams of protein daily. It becomes a chore. Eating is not as joyful as I want it to be, but I know it’s important, because it’s for my body.”

Which meant an overabundance of chicken and rice.

“You can imagine how boring that gets,” he said.

And yet, the final result — he hopes — is a dominant and durable left tackle with the speed to pull and the strength to pulverize. And while Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer said they’ll monitor Kirkland’s weight throughout fall camp, which commences Thursday, he added that “I believe he’s going to be moving just as well as in the past.”

That’s also thanks to a surgically repaired right ankle.

“When I got my surgery out in Green Bay, (Dr. Bob Anderson) told me that I was playing on an ankle that was 60% last year,” Kirkland said. “When I heard that, I was like, ‘Wow.’ I was still able to play at a high level. I look at that and imagine what I could do at 100%.

“I don’t like to make excuses. I also think I have to clean up some stuff in my game. But now knowing that and having a strong, healthy ankle, I’m ready to go.”

Advertising

We’ll see if the same is true of Washington’s offense, which finished 11th in rushing (98.42 yards per game) and 12th in yards per carry (3.19) in 2021.

But Kirkland, for one, is focused on the future. It’s why Washington’s favorite son can’t help but smile.

“I cried when I found out I got reinstated, just because of how crazy the process was,” said Kirkland, the son of former UW offensive lineman and captain Dean Kirkland. “No one understands, behind closed doors, what it really was like. I’m thankful for family, (athletic director) Jen Cohen, coach DeBoer. I’m in great hands at UW, and we all made it happen.

“So certainly, to answer your question, it was tough. But I’m ready to go now, and that’s why I have a huge smile on my face to be here with all of you and to be ready to play this fall.”