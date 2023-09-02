It certainly was a full afternoon for Washington junior receiver Jalen McMillan.

McMillan, a preseason second-team all-American, did a little bit of everything except play defense Saturday afternoon in Washington’s 56-19 victory over Boise State at Husky Stadium.

McMillan caught eight passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns — UW’s first two scores of the season. He also ran 19 yards for a touchdown on a play in which he took a direct snap, completed a pass for 9 yards and returned two punts for 5 yards.

“I don’t know if there is much more he can do,” UW coach Kalen DeBoer said of McMillan.

McMillan deferred when asked what he enjoyed the most.

“I just love helping my team at the end of the day.” he said, “They can have me block, they can have me be a fullback. I’ll do whatever it takes for the team to win.”

McMillan said playing multiple sports growing up, including baseball and track and field, has helped him be versatile on the football field.

Washington took advantage of his No. 1 skill, catching passes, after falling behind 6-0 after one quarter.

McMillan caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Michael Penix Jr. early in the second quarter that helped UW to a 7-6 lead. After Boise State regained the lead at 9-7, McMillan caught a 38-yard touchdown pass that gave the Huskies the lead for good.

In the third quarter, McMillan caught a backward pass from Penix Jr. He looked to throw deep, but when it wasn’t open, he completed a 9-yard pass to Jack Westover, the first official completion of McMillan’s career.

DeBoer said it was a great play by McMillan to adjust when the deep pass wasn’t there.

“That’s really a lot of awareness and he’s just an instinctive player to begin with,” DeBoer said. “I couldn’t be more proud of Jalen.”

McMillan considers it the second completion of his career. In the Apple Cup victory last year over Washington State, he threw a ball across the field to Penix, who scored from 30 yards out. It was ruled that McMillan’s toss to Penix was not forward, so it was not an official completion.

McMillan showed more of his versatility on the first play of the fourth quarter. With Penix lined up as a wide receiver, the ball was snapped to McMillan. He faked a handoff to fellow receiver Rome Odunze before running himself and making a nice move en route to his 19-yard scoring run.

McMillan said he knew he would score, because leading the way was what he said was the “best O-line in the country.”

If McMillan has any regrets from his day, it was getting stopped a few inches short of his fourth touchdown on a reception midway through the fourth quarter.

“I wanted that so bad,” he said.

Not that it detracted from a big day. Several of his teammates said they were impressed with McMillan’s versatile performance.

“He’s a special player,” Penix Jr. said of McMillan.

It might not seem like McMillan could do much more offensively in a game, but he’s not so sure.

“(Offensive coordinator Ryan) Grubb will come up with something,” he said.