Jake Haener is not reading this.

He did not read The Times’ most recent practice report, either, which noted that Washington’s sophomore quarterback threw three interceptions — and narrowly avoided two more — during Wednesday morning’s practice. He did not wade through the murky waters of the UW message boards this winter, many of which anointed former five-star signal caller Jacob Eason the team’s 2019 starter (or some might spell it “s-a-v-i-o-r”). He did not overanalyze the veritable avalanche of April tweets — check this reporter’s mentions for receipts — that called for an emphatic early end to the Huskies’ ongoing quarterback competition.

Haener acknowledges the noise.

But he’d rather just ignore it.

“With that much noise surrounding a QB competition like this, and fans want to focus on it, do you try to tune that out?” Haener was asked after Wednesday’s practice. “Do you try to use that? What is your — ”

“I deleted my social media,” the 6-foot, 196-pound sophomore responded. “So whatever you guys are saying, bad or good, I ain’t paying attention to it. So, you guys say whatever you want.”

There has been plenty of good, of course. The Danville, Calif., native threw a school-record 90 touchdown passes in three unprecedented seasons at Monte Vista (Calif.) High School. As a redshirt freshman, he completed all seven of his pass attempts in his UW debut against North Dakota last September, throwing for 110 yards and a 12-yard touchdown. He has been on campus longer than any other UW QB and has been more consistently accurate than his competition through 13 spring practices.

Still, in the eyes of so many, none of that nullifies his most highly scrutinized mistake. That came in last season’s 12-10 upset loss to California, when Haener relieved struggling starter Jake Browning and promptly tossed a 37-yard pick-six to linebacker Evan Weaver.

“A lot of people probably think of that game as my defining moment,” Haener said, “but you’ve got to let that go. People have to make mistakes. You’ve got to go through it, and you’ve got to understand the situations and everything and put it in perspective a little bit.

“So I definitely learned from it, but I don’t think about it a lot.”

It’s common sense to conclude that six total pass attempts against Power Five opponents — in relief, to boot, without a typical week to prepare with the UW starters — is too small a sample size in which to form a firm judgment.

But that hasn’t stopped the social media masses from judging. Haener just won’t be reading.

“Coach (Chris Petersen) wants us to delete our social media. Some guys listen to him. Some guys don’t,” Haener said. “For me, there’s no benefit to it. I don’t need people to tell me that I’m doing a good job, and I don’t need people to tell me that I’m not doing a good job.

“I know what I’m doing good at, and I know what I need to improve on. So, as far as that goes, that’s all I need to say.”

The 6-foot sophomore — whose mother and grandfather both attended UW — doesn’t need to say anything. In Saturday’s Spring Preview, and throughout the summer and fall, he needs to show it. He needs to prove that six Power Five passes are an outlier, not a spoiler. He needs to efficiently operate and improve an experienced yet often underperforming UW offense. He needs to separate himself from Eason — and Jacob Sirmon, Colson Yankoff and Dylan Morris, for that matter — with his decision-making and demeanor. He needs to prove that a prolific right arm isn’t everything.

He needs to read his playbook — and forget about everything else.

“I think that’s probably the No. 1 trait that’s going to decide this position. I really do,” offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan said, of the ability to ignore distractions. “Every one of those guys has a strong enough arm. Every one of those guys is working toward making better decisions and being accurate.

“But the guy that can stay neutral, focus on their game, focus on one day at a time getting better, that’s going to be the guy who ends up taking it.”

The odds say Eason will be that guy. The Twitter trolls and comments section critics say that Haener is too short, that his arm is too much like Browning’s, that the stage is too big, that the spotlight is too bright, that his only Power Five scholarship offer was from Washington for a reason.

Haener won’t read it, but he hears it. And he’s not afraid to use it.

“He’s great. He’s always got that chip on his shoulder,” Hamdan said. “That’s the role he’s always played.”

Added Haener: “Sometimes I use it as motivation. You know what everyone’s kind of saying (about Eason being the favorite to win the job). It’s pretty obvious to understand what’s going on. But I just try to focus on what I can focus on and do what I do best.”