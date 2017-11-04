Browning’s 75 career TD passes match Keith Price’s school record.
Washington junior quarterback Jake Browning tied Keith Price’s school record with his 75th touchdown pass Saturday night against Oregon.
Browning threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis early in the third quarter, the 74th TD pass of Browning’s career, to give the No. 12 Huskies a 24-3 lead.
DNTE PETTIS.#PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/BwyFsclN0h
Running back Lavon Coleman took a short screen pass, spun on top of an Oregon defender and finished off a 31-yard touchdown reception later in the third quarter to make it 31-3.
That was Browning’s 75th career TD pass, matching Price’s school record.
