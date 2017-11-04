Browning’s 75 career TD passes match Keith Price’s school record.

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Washington junior quarterback Jake Browning tied Keith Price’s school record with his 75th touchdown pass Saturday night against Oregon.

Browning threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis early in the third quarter, the 74th TD pass of Browning’s career, to give the No. 12 Huskies a 24-3 lead.

Running back Lavon Coleman took a short screen pass, spun on top of an Oregon defender and finished off a 31-yard touchdown reception later in the third quarter to make it 31-3.

That was Browning’s 75th career TD pass, matching Price’s school record.

