Browning’s 75 career TD passes match Keith Price’s school record.

Washington junior quarterback Jake Browning tied Keith Price’s school record with his 75th touchdown pass Saturday night against Oregon.

Browning threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis early in the third quarter, the 74th TD pass of Browning’s career, to give the No. 12 Huskies a 24-3 lead.

Running back Lavon Coleman took a short screen pass, spun on top of an Oregon defender and finished off a 31-yard touchdown reception later in the third quarter to make it 31-3.

Lavon Coleman showed no quit on that TD run.#PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/Lkoc1wsPRT — UW Football (@UW_Football) November 5, 2017

That was Browning’s 75th career TD pass, matching Price’s school record.