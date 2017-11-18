Browning moved past Keith Price for UW's all-time touchdown record minutes after Myles Gaskin set a school record of his own.

In the same half, Washington’s backfield tandem of Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin both reached new heights in the UW record book.

After Gaskin broke the school record with his 38th career rushing touchdown in the first quarter, Browning broke the school record with his 76th career passing touchdown in the second quarter against Utah.

Browning scrambled in the backfield, going left and then weaving back to his right, before tossing a short pass to running back Lavon Coleman, who dived to the goal line for a 6-yard TD reception at the 9:45 mark of the second quarter.

That gave the Huskies a 13-10 lead over the Utes and pushed Browning out of a tie with Keith Price for the UW passing record.