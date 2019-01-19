Browning throws for a game-high 126 yards.

Share story

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Another comeback bid came up just short for Jake Browning in Pasadena.

Browning, the former Washington quarterback, got the start for the National team and completed 9-of-17 passes for a game-high 126 yards with two interceptions in Saturday’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl played at the Rose Bowl stadium.

Trailing 10-7, Browning led the National team on an eight-play, 38-yard drive in the final two minutes.

On fourth down, with no timeouts remaining, Browning scrambled 7 yards for a first down to the defense’s 14-yard line, but he ran out of bounds as the clock expired, and the American team held on for the three-point victory.

Most Read Sports Stories

It was Browning’s third game of the season in the Rose Bowl stadium.

He led the Huskies to a victory over UCLA there in October. The Huskies then won the Pac-12 title and earned the program’s first Rose Bowl berth in 18 years.

On New Year’s Day, Browning nearly helped the Huskies rally from a 28-3 deficit against Ohio State. The Huskies’ comeback was denied, as Ohio State won 28-23.

Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.