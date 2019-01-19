Browning throws for a game-high 126 yards.

Another comeback bid came up just short for Jake Browning in Pasadena.

Browning, the former Washington quarterback, got the start for the National team and completed 9-of-17 passes for a game-high 126 yards with two interceptions in Saturday’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl played at the Rose Bowl stadium.

Trailing 10-7, Browning led the National team on an eight-play, 38-yard drive in the final two minutes.

On fourth down, with no timeouts remaining, Browning scrambled 7 yards for a first down to the defense’s 14-yard line, but he ran out of bounds as the clock expired, and the American team held on for the three-point victory.

It was Browning’s third game of the season in the Rose Bowl stadium.

He led the Huskies to a victory over UCLA there in October. The Huskies then won the Pac-12 title and earned the program’s first Rose Bowl berth in 18 years.

On New Year’s Day, Browning nearly helped the Huskies rally from a 28-3 deficit against Ohio State. The Huskies’ comeback was denied, as Ohio State won 28-23.