Browning throws for a game-high 126 yards.
Another comeback bid came up just short for Jake Browning in Pasadena.
Browning, the former Washington quarterback, got the start for the National team and completed 9-of-17 passes for a game-high 126 yards with two interceptions in Saturday’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl played at the Rose Bowl stadium.
Trailing 10-7, Browning led the National team on an eight-play, 38-yard drive in the final two minutes.
On fourth down, with no timeouts remaining, Browning scrambled 7 yards for a first down to the defense’s 14-yard line, but he ran out of bounds as the clock expired, and the American team held on for the three-point victory.
It was Browning’s third game of the season in the Rose Bowl stadium.
He led the Huskies to a victory over UCLA there in October. The Huskies then won the Pac-12 title and earned the program’s first Rose Bowl berth in 18 years.
On New Year’s Day, Browning nearly helped the Huskies rally from a 28-3 deficit against Ohio State. The Huskies’ comeback was denied, as Ohio State won 28-23.
