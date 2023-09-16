Here are first impressions from Washington’s 41-7 victory over Michigan State on Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

Huskies ace first road test

Sure, Washington was playing a Michigan State team that could be excused for lacking focus because of its coaching turmoil — head coach Mel Tucker was suspended without pay after allegations of sexual harassment — but this was still a very good win.

The Big Ten Conference Spartans were 2-0, but like Washington’s first two opponents, they looked completely overmatched. The Husky receivers were open time and again, and Michael Penix Jr. was on target. And even when the receivers were covered, they often came down with the ball.

Michigan State might have been distracted, but the Spartans didn’t display the athletic talent to compete with the Huskies.

So, Washington heads into Pac-12 play without being tested much, unless you count the first quarter of the win over Boise State. Not expecting next week’s opponent, California, will fare much better than the first three UW’s opponents.

Defense dominates, too

If you want to nitpick, you might hope the Washington defense could get more consistent pressure on the quarterback, but the Husky defense looked faster, bigger and stronger than the Spartans offense. And at times, UW did make things uncomfortable for Michigan State starting quarterback Noah Kim.

The Huskies will certainly face much better offenses than Michigan State this season, but even the most skeptical Washington fans had little to complain about Saturday.

Dillon Johnson gives UW running game an early boost

Dillon Johnson, who transferred to Washington from Mississippi State, did not have a good Husky debut in the season-opening win over Boise State and did not play last week against Tulsa.

But he started Saturday and got off to a great start, gaining 9 yards on his first run after breaking a few tackles, including one in the backfield.

Johnson showed similar toughness on his next three carries. But just like the first two games, the Huskies essentially abandoned the run for most of the first half after a few attempts early — not that you can blame them with the success Michael Penix Jr. had throwing the ball.

Johnson had a 45-yard run early in the third quarter, but then was stuffed a couple of times near the goal line. True freshman Tybo Rogers had a couple of nice runs late.

Despite more rushing production Saturday, the questions about the running game have not gone away. Will the Huskies be able to run the ball if they need to? But with their passing success, will they need to?