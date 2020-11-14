The Huskies have a starting quarterback … for now.

After much speculation, consternation and anticipation, Washington head coach Jimmy Lake finally decided upon a starting quarterback for their delayed 2020 season. When the UW offense took the field, it wasn’t last year’s backup Jacob Sirmon, or Sacramento State transfer for Kevin Thomson or ballyhooed recruit Ethan Garbers.

Nope, it was Dylan Morris lining up as Washington’s starting quarterback.

Not familiar with Morris?

Well, he had a brilliant career in the south Puget Sound without quite the notoriety of other recruits. In four seasons as Graham-Kapowsin High School’s starting quaterback, Morris compiled a 40-7 record while throwing for 9,815 yards and 99 touchdowns. He was named the Huskies’ Offensive Scout Squad MVP last season.

So how did he do?

Morris completed 14 of 24 passes for 141 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Per Times’ Husky football beat writer Mike Vorel, there is also this note worth mentioning that Thomson — a Sacramento State transfer and 2019 Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year — was on the sidelines in street clothes Saturday, which could indicate some kind of injury. When asked Thursday if the Huskies were at full strength from a health standpoint, Lake simply said: “Good to go.”

Run to win

Under Lake and new offensive coordinator John Donovan, UW featured a ground attack that would make the 90s proud. The Huskies rushed for 267 yards on 51 carries for 5.2 yards per carry. The Huskies used the trio of Sean McGrew, Kamari Pleasant and Richard Newtown to provide different looks to the defense.

Be happy to play, no matter the circumstances …

While the Utah Utes are still waiting to actually play a game, UW got to play its first game. With almost a dozen games postponed due to COVID-19 in NCAA football this weekend, that the Huskies got to play a game is an accomplishment after seeing last week’s game vs. Cal cancelled. So will they get to play again next week?