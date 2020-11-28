Huskies show unbelievable poise

Wow. In what seemed like a sure defeat, the Huskies overcame a 21-point halftime deficit to beat Utah, 24-21, and stay undefeated. Much credit should go to the players, but also to head coach Jimmy Lake and his staff for making the necessary adjustments. UW played its worst first half since falling behind 28-3 to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl two Januarys ago, and trailed 21-0 at the break. But they didn’t allow a point in the second half, created three turnovers in the final two quarters (three in the game) and had key third-down stops. The Lake era is very young, but the first-year coach already has his signature win. Quite a way to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of Husky stadium.

Dylan Morris overcomes mistakes

The freshman quarterback was awfully shaky in Saturday’s win. He threw three interceptions (although one was on a Hail Mary at the end of the half) and should have had a fourth ball picked, but Utah’s Faybian Marks dropped it. He also underthrew receiver Ty Jones on what could have been the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Having said that, he also had some huge conversions on third and fourth down, and led a picturesque drive in the final minutes of the game, which culminated in a 16-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 36 seconds left. On the night, Morris finished with 272 yards on 23-of-38 passing.

Zion Tupuola-Fetui is a beast

Entering the game, the Huskies outside linebacker had four sacks and two forced fumbles. Saturday, he had a sack and a forced fumble on the same play when he stripped Utah quarterback Jake Bentley on Utah’s opening drive. In the third quarter, Tupuola-Fetui recovered a fumble, then had sacks on consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter to force a Utah punt. In three games, that’s seven sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.