A few inches likely decided UW’s 27-24 loss to Oregon State on Saturday night in Corvallis. And in a season of constant disappointment, the inches did not favor UW. On the biggest play of the night, a fourth-and-one at midfield with just over three minutes to play, Dylan Morris and the Huskies couldn’t get the inches they needed, as Oregon State took the ball and marched down for the win.

Here are three impressions from another tough loss for UW.

Offensive woes

Fans hoping to see some more life out of John Donovan’s offensive attack were sorely disappointed. UW showed life on the first drive, as Dylan Morris attacked downfield with ease, completing all four passing attempts for 70 yards, capped by a 44-yard touchdown to Terrell Bynum. But then, as has been a theme this season, the life vanished after a promising start. UW proceeded to go punt-fumble-punt-interception-punt on the next five drives, before settling for a field goal before the half.

In the second half, it was more of the same. That is, until Sean McGrew decided to take over the game. McGrew was one of the lone bright spots for UW’s offense, notching 104 yards rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Morris, meanwhile, finished with 142 yards passing, including a touchdown and interception.

Can’t stop the run

The Huskies once again struggled to stop the run, and it didn’t get any better facing an Oregon State team that leads the Pac-12 in rushing and yards per carry. The Beavers found success on the ground early and often, and they stuck with what worked. Oregon State rushed 50 times for 242 yards (4.8 yards per carry) while QB Chance Nolan completed only seven passes on 15 attempts for 48 yards with an interception.

Despite knowing what was coming, UW couldn’t slow down B.J. Baylor and the Beavs’ ground game. Baylor finished with 111 yards on 20 carries and a two touchdowns.

It’s a familiar story for the Huskies, who rank 10th in the Pac-12 in rushing yards allowed per game. And until they figure out a way to stop the ground game, teams are going to continue to march the ball and wind down the clock.

Looking up in the Pac-12 North

The winner of this game, believe it or not, was going to end the night atop the Pac-12 North. That’s because Oregon faltered earlier in the day in a stunning loss to Stanford, opening the door for the Huskies (and Beavers) to take control.

It is October 2, and Oregon State is alone in first place in the North



One team met the moment and it wasn’t the Huskies, who plummeted to fourth in the North with an uphill climb ahead. UW gets a much-needed bye week to heal and recalibrate, but the road doesn’t get easier after. UW next hosts No. 20 UCLA inside Husky Stadium on Oct. 16. They go on the road for what should be winnable games at Arizona and Stanford, before a showdown with Oregon at home.