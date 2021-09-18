The Huskies got their first win of the season Saturday afternoon, a 52-3 blowout win over Arkansas State. Here are three instant impressions from Washington’s win.

Don’t worry, be happy

No one will confuse Arkansas State with the tougher teams in the Pac-12, but after two bad losses, the Huskies and their fans should savor the victory, no matter the opponent. The Huskies did what they were supposed to in easily beating an overmatched opponent. But they were unable to win in the same situation against Montana, so be happy.

The Huskies were far from perfect, and there are things to nitpick — like the three turnovers — and things that need to be improved before next week’s Pac-12 conference opener against California. But there will be plenty of time later to worry about that if you’re a Husky fan. Take a day to celebrate.

Dylan Morris and the offense gained a lot of yards, but …

The Husky offense went three-and-out on its first drive, but Washington quarterback Dylan Morris and company did just about anything they wanted against the Red Wolves’ defense after that in the first half (other than the two second-quarter turnovers) in building a 28-0 lead.

UW’s offense broke through in a big way, finishing with 598 total yards and 52 points. How much that means is uncertain considering Arkansas State allowed 680 yards and 55 points the week before against Memphis, and Central Arkansas threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns against the Red Wolves the week prior.

After Washington scored 17 points combined in its first two games, seeing yards come fairly easy was no-doubt a welcome sight for anyone who roots for the Huskies. But the truth is, anything less than a big offensive day against the Arkansas State defense would have been unacceptable.

The defense steps up

Arkansas State had gained 1,193 yards in its first two games, including 680 last week against Memphis, a solid FBS program, in a 55-50 loss. So it was fair to wonder how the Husky defense would do against the Red Wolves and their passing attack that ranked No. 2 in the country in yards per game (450.5) entering the game.

Arkansas State had some success on its first couple of series, with receivers often getting open, but the UW defense clamped down after that, and the Red Wolves’ high-octane offense was grounded. That Arkansas State was held to 3 points and 268 yards was the biggest positive to come from the victory.