A statement win

Sure it’s only the second game of the season so there is only one game to compare it to, but the Huskies’ 44-27 drubbing of the Arizona Wildcats was their most complete game of the season. For three quarters, it looked as though Washington might produce a dominant performance impossible to replicate in the remainder of the season.

The Huskies were trending toward a possible shutout, leading 37-0 going into the fourth quartering. But with most of the backups on defense playing in the fourth quarter, Arizona scored four touchdowns in down the stretch to make the final score and numbers seem closer than the reality of the game.

Washington gained 472 yards, including 233 yards rushing. The four-back attack of Richard Newton (81), Cameron Davis (46), Kamari Pleasant (43) and Sean McGrew (35) split up 205 of the 233 yards gained.

All they saw was black

As part of their new sponsorship with Adidas, the Huskies debuted their new all-black uniforms, including matte black helmet,s much to the chagrin of the traditionalist Husky fans, who prefer the gold pants, purple jerseys and gold helmets.

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell, who completed 27 of 39 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns, was pressured, pummeled and put on his back often in the three quarters. He was sacked five times and hit at least a half dozen more times. Through three quarters, Arizona had 66 yards of total offense with five first downs, was 0-for-8 on third-down conversions and trailed 37-0.

Given the dominance, the Huskies have to wear the all black uniforms in their next home game, right?

Dylan does it

As expected, Dylan Morris’ second start was more poised and productive than his debut a week ago. Offensive coordinator John Donovan gave him more throwing opportunities. It helped that he got his first collegiate touchdown pass out of the way early in the game. On third down and 10 in the first quarter, Morris hit Puka Nacua on a short crossing pattern that turned into 65-yard touchdown completion. Nacua caught the ball that was slightly behind him and did the rest, weaving his way through the defense and outracing Arizona to the end zone.

In three quarters of play, before giving way to backup QB Jacob Sirmon, Morris completed 15 of 25 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. His second TD toss was a 20-yard dart to Cade Otton, who racked up seven catches for 100 yards and looks to have an NFL future.