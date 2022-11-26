PULLMAN — Here are three instant impressions from Washington’s 51-33 victory in Saturday night’s Apple Cup at Martin Stadium.

Offense rules the night

The Cougars entered the game allowing a Pac-12 best 19.8 points per game.

Washington exceeded that early in the second quarter when it took a 21-17 lead. The Cougar defense, it turns out, had about the same success as other teams trying to stop UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and company.

The Cougars rarely put pressure on Penix, allowing him the time to find open receivers deep downfield, and the Huskies also had their way when they ran the ball.

The Husky defense had their issues too, but mostly in the first half.

Time and again, Washington’s defensive front was able to get pressure on Cougar quarterback Cameron Ward in the first half, but more often than not Ward escaped would-be sacks.

Ward turned near disasters into several big plays, most notably on a 34-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter that gave WSU a 17-14 lead.

Both teams had more than 300 yards of offense in the first half (Washington 326 and WSU 304), an entertaining 30 minutes that ended with UW leading 28-27.

UW averaged 10.2 yards per play in the first half and the Cougars averaged 6.1.

The start of the second half was no different. The Huskies scored on a 75-yard pass from Penix to wide receiver Jalen McMillan on the first play from scrimmage in the half.

The yards just kept on coming for Washington, while the WSU offense finally slowed.

When UW took a 44-33 lead with a field goal with five minutes left, it had 320 second-half yards to 90 for WSU. That was the difference in the game.

Trickery, and fourth-down gambles, pay off

Washington State had a successful fake punt in the first quarter — a 36-yard pass from punter Nick Haberer to Daiyan Henley — that led to a touchdown.

UW scored a touchdown when Penix caught a backward pass from McMillan and ran 30 yards for a score.

They were fun plays that worked.

The fake punt from the WSU 34-yard line was a big gamble that paid off. And the Cougars weren’t done having gambles work, converting on all four of their fourth-down attempts in the first half.

Suspense returns to the Apple Cup

Routs were the theme of the Apple Cup for a decade, with very little suspense in the fourth quarter since 2012, when Washington State won 31-28 in overtime.

The eight games after that were decided by an average of 22 points, and with the spread in double digits each time. Crowds hitting the exits early became the norm.

It became clear pretty early Saturday night that this game would be different — as might have been expected with UW just a two-point favorite.

This Apple Cup was not decided until the fourth quarter, with UW leading 35-33 entering the final 15 minutes. It was tense and suspenseful. It just seemed right.