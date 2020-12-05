Solving the Cardinal

The mystery that is the Stanford Cardinal continues to plague the Huskies even under new head coach Jimmy Lake. UW has beaten Stanford just three times in the last 13 games.

Washington looked lethargic in the first half and couldn’t pull off yet another late comeback in a 31-26 loss. UW can still win the Pac-12 North with a win next week against Oregon, but the Huskies will need to play significantly better.

The Huskies defense, which came into the game leading the Pac-12 with just 23 points per game allowed, gave up 24 points in the first half against a Stanford offense that was averaging just 23.3 points per game.

The Cardinal racked up 443 yards of total offense, using a balanced attack and converting on 10 of 13 third downs and both fourth-downs attempts.

Forgettable first half

It’s difficult to imagine the Huskies having a worse start to a game. They weren’t particularly good on either side of the ball as Stanford dominated the first half, rolling to 24-3 lead. The Cardinal had four first-half possessions, scoring on all of them, including three touchdowns and a field goal just before halftime. Meanwhile, UW’s offense looked flat with Dylan Morris under heavy pressure and the rushing attack rendered useless.

Stanford outgained Washington 270-126 in total yards while converting six of seven third downs. And the one time the Stanford offense didn’t convert on third down — the final possession of the first half — it converted on fourth down and four to lead to the field goal.

Advertising

It was a hole that UW simply couldn’t climb its way out of in the second half.

Otton out of the offense

Cade Otton has been the Huskies’ best and most reliable receiving threat all season. The junior tight end has made play after player when needed and has been a security blanket for Morris. Otton came into the game with 16 catches in three games. But in this game, he was relegated to an afterthought and a blocker in pass protection. Otton was targeted just twice in the game, catching both passes for 46 yards.

While wide receiver Rome Odunze had his best game, catching five passes for 69 yards, the Huskies won’t win with Otton being more a factor.