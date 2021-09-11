The big bounce back after the humiliating loss vs. Montana? Didn’t happen for the Huskies, who lost to Michigan 31-10 in Ann Arbor Saturday. Here are three impressions from the loss.

The Huskies’ offense came out too flat

After scoring on its first drive vs. Montana last week, the Huskies were shut out for the rest of the game. The scoring drought continued through the first 40 minutes of Saturday’s contest before kicker Peyton Henry punched a 28-yarder through the uprights in the third quarter. The Huskies found some life in the second half, but it was too little, too late.

It wasn’t just inefficiency. It was a lack of creativity. This was most notably displayed midway through the second quarter, when the Huskies were stuffed on a run on third-and-five, and then again on fourth-and-four before Richard Newton fumbled the football. Offensive coordinator John Donovan will likely come under some fire, and justifiably so.

Washington couldn’t stop the run

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara? Not particularly effective Saturday. But he didn’t have to be. The Wolverines’ ground attack was unstoppable. They finished the game with 343 yards on 56 carries, good for 6.1 yards per carry. Blake Corum had 171 yards on 21 carries. Hassan Haskins had 155 yards on 27 carries. The Huskies never had an answer

A fake punt and a taunting penalty crushed the Huskies

Would it have made a difference if the Huskies stopped it? Maybe not. But on fourth-and-one in the second quarter, the Wolverines converted from their own 30 on a fake punt. One play later, Corum broke loose for a 67-yard touchdown run that put Michigan up 10-0.

Then in the fourth, the Huskies stopped Michigan at midfield on third down, only for cornerback Dom Hampton to revive the drive with a taunting penalty. Michigan went on to score and go up 24-3.