BOULDER, Colo. — Washington’s offense never woke up Saturday night, and the defense didn’t play any better. UW’s 20-14 loss to the Buffaloes moved the Huskies to 6-5 on the season and 3-5 in Pac-12 play.

All in all, it was a subpar showing from a team whose big dreams have been dashed.

Mike Vorel: Remember Washington’s run defense against Oregon State? In a defensively dominant 19-7 victory on Nov. 8, UW held its opponent to just 31 total rushing yards and 1.4 yards per carry. It appeared that the young Huskies had turned a corner. But on Saturday, they hit a dead end. Specifically, Colorado rushed for 172 yards and 5.9 yards per carry … in the first three quarters. UW didn’t manage a sack or tackle for loss in that span as well. If anybody thought Washington’s defensive issues were suddenly solved, think again. There’s more work to be done.

Matt Calkins: No doubt the 252 yards Colorado amassed in the first half stood out, but the mere 91 yards Washington gained was even more glaring. Colorado entered the game 11th in the Pac-12 in total defense, yet the Huskies couldn’t move the ball or score a point in the first half. Part of it was due to shoddy pass-blocking, as quarterback Jacob Eason took four sacks threw those first two quarters. But Eason also failed to complete big plays, while Salvon Ahmed was held to 21 yards on five carries. Simply put — the Huskies came out flat, which forced them to play catch up throughout the game.