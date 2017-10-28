Quick thoughts from Adam Jude and Matt Calkins following the Huskies' blowout win over UCLA on Saturday at Husky Stadium.

The No. 12 Huskies coasted to a 44-23 win over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday at Husky Stadium, improving to 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in Pac-12 play. Here’s what Seattle Times staffers Adam Jude and Matt Calkins thought of the game.

Adam Jude: On a day in which the Huskies lost one standout true freshman, another showed up in a big way against UCLA. Freshman running back Salvon Ahmed helped jump-start a lackluster kick return game with two long returns — including one for 82 yards — and he had a 34-yard carry on a reverse run to help the Huskies’ offense get back on track. The bad news: Freshman tight end Hunter Bryant sustained what appeared to be a significant injury to his left leg in the first half. He did not return.

Matt Calkins: Everyone’s going to look at the 44 points the Huskies scored, but the way they shut down Josh Rosen and one of the best offense’s in the country was more impressive. This group may go down as one of the best defenses in UW history.