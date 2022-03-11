Let’s play a game.

(No, not Wordle.)

Below, we’ve listed a pair of interior defensive linemen, providing both their measurements and true freshman statistics. After perusing the particulars, can you successfully identify our mystery players?

Mystery Player A

Height: 6-1

Weight: 275

True freshman statistics: 11 games, 13 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 tackles for loss

Mystery Player B

Height: 6-0

Weight: 270

True freshman statistics: 13 games, 11 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss

Ready for the reveal?

Mystery Player A is Voi Tunuufi.

Mystery Player B is Aaron Donald.

Now, this comparison is not intended to imply that Tunuufi will soon develop into one of the premier pass-rushers in the history of the sport. Donald, after all, tallied 63 tackles for loss and 27.5 sacks in his final three seasons at Pitt (from 2011-13), before being selected by the Rams with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He has justified that selection with eight Pro Bowls, three Defensive Player of the Year honors and a Super Bowl title in eight prolific NFL seasons.

It’s worth noting, though, that a coach Donald credits with sparking his success is former Pitt defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield … who just so happens to hold the same position at Washington.

“(Breckterfield) helped me and taught me how to actually study film,” Donald recently told NBC Sports. “Once I started to do that, I felt like the game slowed down. You might see certain formations or a certain stance that a guy has, and you know it’s a pass or you know it’s a run. You know where they’re going. So you can go 100 mph.”

“My junior year in college I had a defensive line coach named Coach Nokes. He actually helped me and taught me how to actually study film.” – @AaronDonald97 on defensive line coach @CoachNokesDL



» https://t.co/V6KOHwmOyM



🎥 @HawaiiNewsNow pic.twitter.com/WcBcLBz2IS — Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 12, 2022

Like Donald, Tunuufi is a supposedly undersized interior defensive lineman who uses an explosive get-off to overwhelm opponents. He was credited with 126 tackles and 14 sacks as a senior at Salt Lake City East High School in 2020, before signing with Washington over Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Utah, Wisconsin and many more.

Besides Tunuufi, East head coach Brandon Matich previously coached a pair of future Mountain West running backs in Jared Tew and Jaylen Warren — who later started at Air Force and Utah State, respectively.

“Voi’s first two steps are faster than both those guys, and he’s a defensive lineman,” Matich told The Times in 2020. “We’ve had some major Division I football players, and (former UW defensive lineman Sam Taimani) and (current UW edge rusher) Jordan Lolohea are two of those really twitchy guys. Neither of those guys are as quick off the football as Voi. The way he can leverage an offensive lineman and get up under his pads so quickly and turn the corner, it’s just different. I’ve never seen it before.

“He gets there with nasty. I know that’s a popular thing for coaches to say. ‘Finish strong. Get there with the nasty. Finish with violence.’ Whatever term they use, he absolutely does that, and if he doesn’t do it right the first time something boils inside of him where it’s scary the next time. He’s just different. I’m comparing his footwork to two Division I running backs, and he’s a defensive lineman. I’ve never seen feet quicker than his.”

Those feet undoubtedly helped Tunuufi share the team lead with three sacks as a true freshman in 2021, despite starting just two of 11 games. Even so, the Huskies ranked just 109th nationally in rushing defense (194 yards allowed per game), 105th in opponent yards per carry (4.76), 98th in sacks per game (1.67) and 91st in tackles for loss per game (5.17).

Now, in the wake of Taimani’s transfer to rival Oregon, there’s a hole next to junior Tuli Letuligasenoa in the middle of UW’s defensive line.

And, when it comes to possible replacements, Tunuufi’s intangibles are hard to ignore.

“He brings a ton of energy,” 247Sports recruiting analyst Blair Angulo said before Tunuufi signed with Washington. “I love his tenacity. I love his versatility. He’s not the biggest player or the strongest player, maybe not the most physically imposing player. But he’s got a really, really impressive motor, has the relentlessness and the tenacity that you love to see from an interior defensive lineman.”

With a fresh coaching staff installed in Seattle, there’s also speculation of whether Tunuufi could eventually slide to defensive end. And on that point, Angulo noted that Tunuufi “could do some things at the high school level from a three-technique standpoint or maybe rushing off the edge.

“But you can’t really teach his motor and his ability to get off blocks, and that’s going to really pay off when he’s able to do stuff inside and combat double teams and be a run-stuffer. So I really like the whole package that he presents.”

Like with Donald, that package should only be improved by Breckterfield’s presence in UW’s defensive line room. Even so, Tunuufi will have to compete with Faatui Tuitele, Jacob Bandes, Kuao Peihopa, Ulumoo Ale and others for playing time.

Of course, Donald took off in his sophomore season, compiling 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks en route to earning All-Big East honors.

Voi Tunuufi doesn’t need to be Aaron Donald.

But under Breckterfield, it may be his time to shine.