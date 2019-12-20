LAS VEGAS — Dallas Dobbs could hear Chris Petersen’s competitiveness from the next stall over.

Before a game in the 2006 season, Dobbs — a Las Vegas native and former Boise State linebacker — was in the bathroom, when he heard the unmistakable sound of “somebody just puking and puking in the stall next to me. I’m like, ‘Oh, man. Geez, they must be nervous.’”

A few moments later, Petersen stepped out of the stall. He was 42 years old, a first-time head coach — with seven conference titles, six bowl wins and two Paul “Bear” Bryant National Coach of the Year awards in front of him. He was, to quote Dobbs, “the most competitive guy around.” He was ambitious and innovative and enthusiastic and thoughtful. He was human.

And he was nervous.

“He had nerves. But it was nothing,” said Dobbs, who lives in Las Vegas with his wife and four kids and works as a special agent for the federal government, specializing in white collar crimes. “He just went in the bathroom and took care of business, and, ‘Let’s roll.’”

In eight spectacular seasons at Boise State, Petersen’s Broncos rolled over just about everybody. They went 92-12, including 57-6 in conference play. They won the Mountain West five times and the Fiesta Bowl twice. Most memorably, they downed Adrian Petersen and No. 10 Oklahoma 43-42 in the 2006-07 Fiesta Bowl — one of the most iconic games in college football history.

Nearly 13 years later, that win — and Petersen’s part in it — still resonates throughout the state.

“Even walking around the city today, there’s a lot of people that still hold on to that game and have a lot of pride in that game — particularly because of the whole ‘David and Goliath’ scenario,” said former Boise State wide receiver Drisan James, who caught two touchdown passes and made the fateful lateral in the fourth quarter hook-and-ladder play against Oklahoma. “So I think that game right there really showed the blue collar aspects of Idaho and the program as a whole.

“So it’s pretty cool, going into that locker room, going onto the campus, and seeing how admission rates spiked up and seeing the amount of people who began to move to this state (after that game).”

James would know. The software manager — who registered 115 receptions for 1,810 yards and seven touchdowns in a four-year college career, from 2003 to 2006 — still lives in Boise with his wife and three kids.

When asked how often strangers approach him about that game, James laughed and responded, “To be honest with you, man, I just talked about it today.”

So did Marty Tadman. A former Boise State safety, Tadman tied for the team-lead with six interceptions in the 2006-07 season. That included two picks, one of which was returned for a 27-yard touchdown, in the Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma.

All these years later, Tadman is a financial advisor who resides in Boise with his wife and coaches his two daughters’ basketball teams.

But he’s also the 2006-07 Fiesta Bowl MVP, and he says “that changed my life.”

“Even today, picking the kids up from school, I had to go inside to pick up some tickets for their Christmas program and I walked up and said, ‘Do you have tickets for Tadman?’ The woman there literally said, ‘Does it ever happen that people don’t know who you are?’

“By now I thought it’d be gone. That game … it never leaves this community.”

Of course, Washington and Boise State fans alike know Petersen left in December 2013. He embarked on an almost-equally-successful six-year stint at Washington — which included 54 wins (so far), two conference titles and a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2016. Ironically, he’ll coach his final game with the Huskies in Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl … against 12-1 Boise State. For four hours in Sam Boyd Stadium, Petersen will attempt to outperform his past.

But, even now, Petersen’s impact on Boise, Idaho, is evident through his players.

“In today’s era, you can pull up a lot of coaches and there’s some kind of stain on their legacy — not from a football standpoint but from an integrity standpoint, whether it be with players’ conduct or cheating allegations and stuff like that. He’s really unblemished,” said George Iloka, a Boise State safety from 2008 to 2011.

“So, with what he means to the Boise State area and what he was able to accomplish there … he will always have a home there, honestly.”

• • •

Tadman could see Chris Petersen’s past burning in the bin.

During training camp prior to the 2007 season, Boise State’s second-year head coach organized a sleepover for his team on the blue turf inside Bronco (now Albertsons) Stadium. They set up tents and ping pong tables; they played cards and music and laughed and stayed up late.

Oh, and there was one other thing:

Petersen dropped his Fiesta Bowl gear in a garbage can and set it on fire. He asked his players to volunteer their own gear for the Boise State bonfire as well.

“He wanted to get that in our mind — how important that was,” Tadman said. ‘Yeah, there’s a (championship) sign going up in our stadium. But that was last year.’ That visual image of burning that past, so we’re not living in the past anymore, it’s something that stuck with me.”

Of course, not everyone obliged.

“I remember all those guys saying, ‘I’m not burning my nice Fiesta Bowl stuff,’” Tadman said with a laugh. “Most people wanted to hang onto it.”

To further prove his point, Petersen ordered Boise State’s fight song to play over the stadium loudspeakers promptly at 6 a.m. As his bleary-eyed Broncos rolled out of their tents, Petersen announced, “You have 15 minutes to get your stuff off the field, change and be on the practice field.”

These days, Tadman lovingly calls it “a memorable, in-the-moment horrible experience.”

But, more than 12 years later, that flame — Petersen’s message — still flickers:

Burn the past. Be here now.

“’Be here now’ was one of his big mantras,” Dobbs said. “He used to always say, ‘Hey, when you’re here in the film room, soak it up. Be here now. Don’t be somewhere else. Don’t be thinking about your girlfriend. Don’t be thinking about class. When you’re in the football room, you’re here. You’re present. When you’re in class, you’re not thinking about football. You’re present. You’re listening to the teacher. You’re engaged. When you go home, with your wife or your kids or whatever, you’re present with them. You’re not thinking about something else.’

“So I try to go back to that and remember that now that I’m a father and a husband and try to live that.”

Petersen’s challenge this week is to embrace his own advice. On Saturday, reminders of Petersen’s past will be standing on the opposite sideline. His future — perhaps an extended vacation, a different profession and a new place to compete — will await. There will be as many distractions as fluorescent lights on the Las Vegas strip.

But his priority is the present. Burn the past. Forget the future. Be here now.

“It hasn’t been awkward,” Petersen said of the circumstances of his departure at a Las Vegas Bowl press conference on Friday. “We have awesome guys. One of the things we always talk to our guys about: you start what you finish. You have to announce these things with a certain timetable or it’s not fair to the recruits, but we’re all in this together — all in.

“This is a 2019 Husky team that will never be together again after two days. These kids have given their heart and soul to this season, and no matter what the record is, they’ve been all in from start to finish.”

As Petersen’s personal finish line approaches, his focus hasn’t wavered. His competitiveness is constant. His legacy is secured.

One more time, Petersen will look to burn the past in Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday — though he may need to take care of business in the bathroom first.