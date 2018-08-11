Jones comes down with a one-handed grab from Jake Browning in the end zone.

The Huskies practiced in full pads for about two hours inside Husky Stadium on Saturday afternoon, their one and only workout open to the general public this season. There were, best guess here, about 1,000 fans in attendance, and most stuck around for the annual Picture Day event after practice.

Here are some news, notes and observations from Day 8 of fall camp:

Feel-good day for the offense

The offense was set up to succeed Saturday … and it did.

There was heavy emphasis on the red zone, and the offense regularly took advantage of the short field for its best day of camp.

The highlights:

— Hey, no turnovers.

— During a 7-on-7 red-zone drill, sophomore WR Ty Jones skied over senior CB Jordan Miller to haul in a tremendous one-handed touchdown catch from Jake Browning. It was in almost the exact same spot in the east end zone, and in almost the exact same fashion, that Kevin King had his one-handed interception vs. Arizona State a couple years ago (and, huh, Jones and King both wear/wore No. 20). Jones’ catch might have been the best of camp … until …

— Junior Aaron Fuller caught a 25-yard touchdown pass during the final team period — also a red-zone drill, and also from Browning, who had lofted the ball high toward the right edge of the west end zone. Fuller had to make an awkward adjustment, rolling to the right as he tracked the ball over his right shoulder, then hauled it in with his back to the field, staying in bounds. CB Byron Murphy was in coverage.

— In rare live period, each of the top three offensive unites got five snaps each to work with inside the defense’s 10-yard line. The No. 1 offense scored one touchdown vs. the No. 1 defense on Browning’s short TD pass to TE/H-back Jusstis Warren. … The No. 2 offense scored two touchdowns, with Warren serving as the lead blocker on the second score, a Salvon Ahmed run. Jake Haener‘s short toss to TE Jacob Kizer was the first. … The No. 3 offense also two TDs vs. the No. 3 defense: a 3-yard TD run by walk-on RB Malik Braxton, and a 4-yard TD pass from freshman QB Colson Yankoff to freshman WR Trey Lowe.

Odds and ends

— It was a busy day for the kickers, who got quite a few field-goal attempts early and a few more late (more on the kickers in Sunday’s Seattle Times, and online Sunday morning). Peyton Henry converted a 20-yard field goal on final snap of the day, giving the offense the “win” for that all-important final period. The defense, for the first time in camp, had to run gassers.

— Redshirt freshman Jaxson Kirkland lined up at right guard got some run with the No. 1 offensive line for the second day in a row.

— Linebacker DJ Beavers and LT Trey Adams got into a small scuffle, with Adams’ helmet coming off in the scrum. It was quickly broken up, but Beavers punctuated the incident by picking up Adams’ helmet and discus-tossing it some 20 yards from the west end zone toward midfield.

— Greg Gaines did not participate Saturday, and Shane Bowman got extended snaps with the No. 1 defensive line. Jared Pulu continues to be sidelined too.