Jacob Eason has still not thrown an interception in fall camp.

Technically.

Although, it’s fair to note that the 6-foot-6, 227-pound junior quarterback kind-of, sort-of did on Wednesday. During a team drill in Washington’s fifth August practice, Eason floated a pass deep over the middle that freshman safety Cameron Williams easily picked off. He picked it off so easily, it turns out, because redshirt freshman cornerback Kyler Gordon was holding the intended receiver Marquis Spiker. A penalty was called and the pick was negated.

But UW’s other quarterbacks weren’t so lucky.

Here’s more on that, and everything else, from Washington’s Tuesday practice.

The picks pile up

The UW defense tallied a total of four interceptions on Tuesday. Two of them were thrown by redshirt freshman Jacob Sirmon, who also surrendered an interception in Monday’s practice. The first came on a pass that outside linebacker Ariel Ngata tipped high in the air and cornerback Dustin Bush easily secured. The next, in a 7-on-7 drill, was hauled in by freshman safety Asa Turner after wide receiver Fatu Sua-Godinet fell down.

Sophomore Jake Haener also threw an interception in the 7-on-7 drill, when redshirt freshman cornerback Kyler Gordon cleanly jumped an out route intended for wide receiver Ty Jones and dived for the pick.

The last interception of the day was surrendered by freshman quarterback Dylan Morris, who overthrew a deep route down the right sideline; redshirt freshman cornerback Dominique Hampton outran receiver David Pritchard for the pick.

Advertising

Haener to Westover

That’s probably not a connection you’ll see much this season. Still, it paid dividends on Tuesday, providing the offense’s only touchdown of the day. Haener found Westover for a roughly 20-yard strike, placing the ball high in traffic for his 6-3 tight end to haul in with a leaping grab. The throw-and-catch capped off an 80-yard drive, which also included two completions to Jones and another to 262-pound tight end Devin Culp.

Eason took the first starting reps for the second consecutive practice and was fairly accurate, though primarily for short gains. By my count, he finished 10-17 on the day, with the highlights being a play-action completion to tight end Hunter Bryant across the middle on second-and-15 for a first down and a slant to streaking wideout Andre Baccellia. His final series of the day resulted in a Peyton Henry 39-yard field goal (which freshman kicker Tim Horn missed).

On the whole, Eason continues to look like a more confident, accurate quarterback than the one that produced inconsistent performances throughout the spring.

Odds and ends

Washington used the same starting lineups on Tuesday, though senior Henry Roberts spelled Nick Harris occasionally at center — who, along with redshirt freshman Matteo Mele, has been switching between center and left tackle with the No. 2 offensive line — again struggled with inconsistent snaps.

Laiatu Latu just keeps showing up. This time, the 6-4, 275-pound freshman outside linebacker whipped freshman tackle Nathan Kalepo to secure a sack of Sirmon.

Junior wide receiver Jordan Chin provided one of the catches of the day, but it came with a consequence. The 174-pound receiver skied for a grab from Sirmon down the left sideline, but landed squarely on his back. It appeared that Chin got the wind knocked out of him. He was slow to get up but later returned to practice.

Sophomore Peyton Henry converted all three of his short field goal attempts on Tuesday, while freshman Tim Horn knocked through just one of three.

The following players practiced catching kickoffs on Tuesday (takes deep breath): Chico McClatcher, Andre Baccellia, Trey Lowe, Quinten Pounds, Kyler Gordon, Aaron Fuller, Sean McGrew, Cameron Davis, Myles Bryant, Terrell Bynum, David Pritchard and Jordan Chin. Fuller is the only Husky who caught kicks.

Freshman safety Cam Williams had another impressive practice. Besides the near-interception of Eason, Williams also broke on a crossing route to dislodge the ball from tight end Hunter Bryant on a pass from Jake Haener.

Sirmon’s arm strength is not an issue. After being pressured out of the pocket and forced to throw a pass away, the 6-5 redshirt freshman proceeded to chuck it over the fence, out of play and perhaps onto the shores of Lake Washington.

Highlights

Junior Adams' words for WR Puka Nacua: "Patience. See it happen before it happens. Visualize it." pic.twitter.com/fxC3A9SIxj — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 6, 2019

Jacob Eason to Andre Baccellia pic.twitter.com/zpXtbnBOyp — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 6, 2019

Sirmon to Hunter Bryant pic.twitter.com/zKb7091bNo — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 6, 2019