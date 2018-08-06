Haener's 30-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Fuller was the lone touchdown of the day for the offense.

The Huskies were back on the east practice field for their fourth practice of fall camp Monday afternoon, a 2-hour, 15-minute workout conducted in shoulder pads, helmets and shorts.

Here are some news, notes and observations:

Haener continues to impress

If there was any doubt about who the No. 2 QB was coming into camp, redshirt freshman Jake Haener has quieted any real concerns through the first four days.

There is a distinct separation between Haener and the two true freshman quarterbacks — No. 3 QB Jacob Sirmon and No. 4 Colson Yankoff, and Haener again showed why Monday when he lofted a beautiful pass to Aaron Fuller for a 30-yard touchdown. Fuller hauled in the catch over his shoulder just in front of the right pylon, falling into the end zone as he was tackled by CB Elijah Molden.

Haener is listed (generously) at 6-feet tall, and obviously wasn’t blessed with the ideal size one looks for in a QB — and he can look even smaller when standing near the 6-6 Jacob Eason, the 6-5 Sirmon and the 6-4 Yankoff. Still, Haener’s right arm has shown all the “measurables” one needs at the position.

“I see a lot of things exactly what I’m looking for out there,” Chris Petersen said after practice. “There’s been a lot of good NFL guys that were not 6-foot-5 or 6-6. He’s doing a good job. He really understands what we’re trying to do out there. I think so much of it comes down to pocket presence. That is a unique skill and that’s what really starts to separate a lot of people and he’s doing a nice job in there. And he’s a pretty darn accurate thrower. I think you see those three things, we always come back to that. We’re happy with how he’s been doing.”

Your daily ‘the secondary is really freaking awesome’ update

Actually, there weren’t as many highlights for the secondary Monday — only one interception, which came courtesy of junior nickelback Myles Bryant off Jake Browning in one of the early team periods. It was Bryant’s first interception of camp, and he celebrated by punting the ball high in the air (I don’t think Joel Whitford has anything to be worried about).

The only other turnover came during a drive with the No. 4 offense, when a bad exchange between Yankoff and walk-on RB Malik Braxton resulted in a fumble recovered by Sean Vergara. So, hey, two turnovers is progress for the offense (after five of them Sunday), but it should be noted that the No. 1 offense has yet to score a touchdown during a full team period vs. the No. 1 defense.

Senior CB Jordan Miller got his most extensive action during team periods on Monday, and freshman Kyler Gordon broke up three total passes on the day.

Odds and ends

— For the second day in a row, the first team period was conducted without helmets, with plays run at about three-quarters speed. UW’s coaches continue to try to “take the head out” with their Dawg Tackling techniques. One earlier tackling drill, done at half-speed, also required players to take their helmet off. (And at one point poor Dylan Williams, the 150-pound freshman walk-on kicker, was paired up with junior safety Taylor Rapp … and even at half speed you had to feel for the kid.)

— Left tackle Trey Adams got his first reps during the first team period, part of the plan to slowly integrate him into the swing of things in his return from a torn ACL.

— Of the three freshmen receivers, Austin Osborne has been the most consistent so far. Which makes sense, considering he’s the only one of the three who arrived in time for spring ball.

— Ryan Bowman and Benning Potoa’e were on the field together for quite a few snaps — Potoa’e shifting over, it appeared, to SAM linebacker — and each had a touch sack of Browning in separate team periods.

— Aaron Fuller, Byron Murphy and Chico McClatcher (in that order) continue to work with Petersen as the new punt returners.

— WR Jordan Chin remains sidelined with what appears to be a minor injury. DL Jared Pulu also remains out. Austin Joyner was banged up midway through practice and did not return.

— Eason, the junior transfer from Georgia who must sit out the 2018 season,

— The kickers did not attempt any field goals during team periods Monday.

— Players were treated to El Gaucho catering for the fourth straight day and I’m not at all jealous grrrrrrrrrrrr.