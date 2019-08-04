The Huskies were in shoulder pads (with shorts) for the first time on the third day of fall practice.

Jake Haener had a practice to forget, and in related news, Elijah Molden was the standout of the day. Let’s get into it. Here are some takeaways.

Molden’s big day

New players, same story: a talented secondary is gutted by the NFL draft, then proceeds to not lose a step. Co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and the Huskies hope it’s the same story this year, at least. And so far, so good.

The whole secondary had a strong day Sunday, but Molden feasted on Haener, picking him off twice, then adding another for three total.

“There were some plays people didn’t see. HB (Hunter Bryant) got me once. Chico (McClatcher) got me once,” a humble Molden said afterward. “So every practice, just try to keep building on what I just had.”

Molden, who started two games as a sophomore in 2018, including the Pac-12 championship, has earned a starting role this year.

Advertising

“Elijah’s played some really good football for us already. Now, he’s one of our guys, one of our guys that’s going to be starting somewhere back there,” Lake said. “He is a smart, instinctive, tough young man. He can play all over, very similar to Myles Bryant. He put some good weight on; he’s stronger this year. And he’s getting smarter, if that’s even possible.”

A fumbled snap under center from Henry Roberts added to Haener’s struggles. Jacob Eason also muffed a shotgun snap, resulting in his only turnover of the day; he was the only quarterback to not be intercepted.

Haener did lead a hurry-up offense down field near the end of practice, including an impressive fade to Terrell Bynum inside the 10-yard line. But as he attempted to find Hunter Bryant in the end zone, Myles Bryant picked him off. A little Bryant-on-Bryant action to end a not-so-great day for Jake Haener.

Freshman buzz

At this point in camp, the Huskies appear to have tiers of players more so than strict units. That’s also due to the variety of packages, especially on defense, will put on the field.

There are a few players new to campus who are operating in that upper tier, rotating in with the ones and the twos: defensive back Cameron Williams seems to be the most likely freshman to get a shot this season. He was playing safety and nickel with the rest of UW’s expected starting secondary (being Myles Bryant, Keith Taylor, Kyler Gordon and Molden).

“He flashed a ton in the spring,” Lake said. “Very athletic, very conscientious about our defense, knowing our calls. That’s the first thing. You’ve gotta know where you’re at. Then you’ve gotta start making plays. He’s certainly doing that.”

Advertising

Williams’ learning curve came as no surprise to Lake, who worked with the four-star recruit at one of UW’s satellite camps in Redlands, California.

“We went down there and it was a magical two hours,” he said. “I think we saw a player that really responded to our coaching.”

Other freshmen defenders who have stood out so far are linebackers Alphonzo Tuputala, who had a nice pass breakup Saturday, and Laiatu Latu, defensive back Trent McDuffie and defensive lineman Sama Paama.

Odds and ends

Running back Kamari Pleasant has been a pleasant surprise (… sorry). He and Sean McGrew have been splitting carries behind Salvon Ahmed .

has been a pleasant surprise (… sorry). He and have been splitting carries behind . Pleasant also shared the backfield with Chico McClatcher and Trey Lowe , who each got reps in the slot and taking direct handoffs in the backfield. McClatcher, who stepped away from the team for personal reasons midway through last season, has also looked like himself. He was on the receiving end of the first TD of practice, a 30-yard heave from Jacob Eason . Freshman Tim Horn was called on for the extra point, and it was blocked.

and , who each got reps in the slot and taking direct handoffs in the backfield. McClatcher, who stepped away from the team for personal reasons midway through last season, has also looked like himself. He was on the receiving end of the first TD of practice, a 30-yard heave from . Freshman was called on for the extra point, and it was blocked. Freshman Mishael Powell also came down with an interception, though if it will count toward his total on the running leaderboard the Huskies are keeping this spring is still up for debate. He fought Marquis Spiker for a Jacob Sirmon jump ball that practice refs ruled as pass interference. Lake said they’ll leave it up to internal debate.

also came down with an interception, though if it will count toward his total on the running leaderboard the Huskies are keeping this spring is still up for debate. He fought for a jump ball that practice refs ruled as pass interference. Lake said they’ll leave it up to internal debate. Asa Turner’s hair, man. We’re not allowed to talk to freshmen but I want to learn his conditioning routine. As of presstime, it was down to the top of his numbers.

Highlights

Live from Day 3 of fall camp: The UW football content you’re looking for pic.twitter.com/Ql6OqLI5mi — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) August 4, 2019

Eason and Sirmon working with the receivers pic.twitter.com/Hsqs5PwYoi — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) August 4, 2019

Elijah Molden and Asa Turner pic.twitter.com/XnPRyJrmov — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) August 4, 2019