Big catches from Aaron Fuller and Terrell Bynum help No. 2 offense score a touchdown on the day's final drive.

The Huskies were back on the east practice field for their third practice of fall camp Sunday afternoon, a 2-hour workout conducted in shoulder pads for the first time.

Here are some news, notes and observations:

Offense finally finds the end zone

We’ll get to the defensive highlights here shortly — there were, once again, many of them — but wanted to start with the final drive of the day, when the offense finally broke through for a long touchdown drive, its first of camp during a full team period.

With Jake Haener at QB, the No. 2 offense covered about 80 yards in 10 plays, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Sean McGrew.

On third-and-6 from the 26, redshirt freshman WR Terrell Bynum made an awesome leaping catch along the right sideline, despite decent coverage from Dominique Hampton and with safety Brandon McKinney closing in too. The play gained about 30 yards and got the offense past the 50 for the first time (and only time) in five drives during a prolonged final team period.

Three plays later, on third-and-5, junior WR Aaron Fuller made a tremendous catch of his own, reaching over the tight coverage of Elijah Molden and hanging on as he fell back flat on his back. The play gained about 35 yards to the defense’s 11-yard line.

McGrew carried three consecutive times after that (with two errant snaps from young center Cole Norgaard mixed in), and on his touchdown run he just got in after a collision with LB Matt Preston.

Defense rules

That final drive was one of the few highlights of the day for the offense, which as the losing side for the third straight day wound up running four gassers sideline-to-sideline.

The defense had five more interceptions at Sunday afternoon’s practice, one each from defensive backs Taylor Rapp, Elijah Molden, Keith Taylor, Julius Irvin and walk-on Sean Vergara, who returned his some 20 yards for a touchdown. Molden, for the second straight day, made a sensational diving grab to pick off Haener.

Rapp also made an all-out diving interception, his coming on Jake Browning‘s final throw of the day. Browning had thrown a fade toward the right sideline for sophomore WR Ty Jones, who had run a different route.

Taylor’s interception off No. 3 QB Jacob Sirmon came after a receiver appeared to fall on the play, and Irvin pick appeared the be the result of a receiver miscommunication with Haener.

Looking up

Several fighter jets took a few passes overhead during practice as they flew around the lake for Seafair. There was for the Huskies a better reason to look up and smile Sunday: The kickers had a good day.

Redshirt freshman Peyton Henry and sophomore Van Soderberg combined to make five of their six field-goal attempts during team periods. The kicking game, of course, is one of the biggest questions surrounding the team this month, and Sunday’s makes certainly appears to be a positive step forward.

Henry, again lining up first for the third straight day, made all three of his kicks — from 33 yards after the first team period and then both kicks from 37 yards, from each hash, to close out practice.

Soderberg missed his first kick, from 33 yards, but was perfect on the final two from 37 yards.

Freshman walk-on Dylan Williams made one kick and missed one from 37.

Odds and ends

— Jacob Eason‘s only throws of the day came during the long 7-on-7 period, and he completed all four of his pass attempts — two to freshman WR Trey Lowe, one in the flat to walk-on RB Malik Braxton and another to freshman WR Austin Osborne, who made a nice play to grab the ball away from walk-on CB Dustin Bush.

— Sirmon, the freshman from Bothell, had one of the better throws of the day when he hit Myles Gaskin on a wheel route along the left sideline for a gain of some 40 yards during 7-on-7.

— Junior WR Quinten Pounds, in his return from his second ACL surgery, has had a productive start to camp. He made a good play to haul in a pass from Haener along the left sideline during 7-on-7 (ruled by the sideline judge incomplete, but it was close). Fuller made a nice diving catch to bring in Haener’s next throw.

— Redshirt freshman Colson Yankoff, the No. 4 QB, went three-and-out in his one drive during the final team period. He was sacked on the final play, as the third- and fourth-string offensive line continues to be overwhelmed by the defensive front.

— Senior CB Jordan Miller took one rep with the No. 1 defense during a team period on Saturday — his first since his return from a broken ankle — and he got a couple more on Sunday.

— With Trey Adams still limited, Henry Roberts and Jared Hilbers continue to share snaps at left tackle. The first-team O-line has been (from left): Roberts, Luke Wattenberg, Nick Harris, Matt James and Kaleb McGary … or … Hilberts, Wattenberg, Harris, Roberts and McGary.

— Sophomore Amandre Williams continues to get the bulk of the first-team snaps at strong-side linebacker, with sophomore Myles Rice with the No. 2 defense.

Day 3 of @UW_Football camp. First day in shoulder pads. pic.twitter.com/srHzLKSlre — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) August 5, 2018

Looks like Auburn went all out to secretly scout @UW_Football practice. pic.twitter.com/DZyFreCwrs — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) August 5, 2018