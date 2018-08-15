The Huskies held their final practice open to the media on Wednesday afternoon, a two-and-a-half-hour workout in full pads in the smokey haze that’s blanketed the Puget Sound.

The team will have an off day on Thursday, then a closed practice on Friday and their one main scrimmage on Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium. The scrimmage is open to season-ticket holders.

Here are news, notes and highlights from Day 12 of camp:

Byron’s back

Earlier in the day, sophomore cornerback Byron Murphy was named to Sports Illustrated’s preseason All-America second team. He looked the part against the No. 1 offense Wednesday afternoon in the final series of the day.

Murphy came out of nowhere along the right sideline to break up a first-down Jake Browning pass, diving to make a one-handed deflection. Murphy rolled over the ball and popped up on the run, convinced he had an interception. Officials ruled that it hit the ground … but no one seemed quite certain (and it was impossible to tell from the stands on the opposite side of the field).

A few plays later, Browning lofted a throw for the right back corner of the end zone for WR Andre Baccellia … and Murphy casually swatted that away with one hand. As he walked back toward the line of scrimmage, Murphy waved his right index finger Mutombo-style toward the backfield.

Oh Henry!

— Redshirt freshman Peyton Henry was 9-for-9 on field-goal attempts Wednesday, with a long of 48 yards and another from 41 to close practice. He’s been on a tear the last few days and all indications are he’s won the kicking job. Chris Petersen wasn’t ready to announce that just yet.

“I don’t know about taking the job, but he’s done a nice job. He’s taken a step,” Petersen said. “That’s what I like about Peyton since the spring — all the reps are the same. He’s not backing down. If he misses one, he’s going to have to same swing. He might make a minor adjustment, but he’s going after that field goal. You guys have seen — he’s got a strong leg. It’s just a matter of him just dialing his technique just right and he’ll be just fine.”

Odds and ends

— After he hauled in a first-down reception during the final team period, Chico McClatcher took a hit from safety Austin Joyner and was slow to get up. He did not return.

— Left guard Luke Wattenberg suited up and was back running with the No. 1 offense. Greg Gaines worked out in shoulder pads but did not participate in team periods.

— LB Ariel Ngata and CB Myles Bryant had interceptions in early team periods.

— Benning Potoa’e combined with DJ Beavers and Josiah Bronson on a big touch sack of Browning to end the penultimate series for the No. 1 offense. Earlier, Jarryn Brush and Jackson Sirmon combined on a touch sack of Jacob Sirmon, which I believe was the first Sirmon-on-Sirmon “hit” of camp.

— Jake Haener had one of the best throws of the day, a 54-yard completion in stride to Terrell Bynum down to the defense’s 4-yard line (freshman Dominique Hampton was back in coverage). Two plays later, Salvon Ahmed scored on a 2-yard TD run.

— Freshmen cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Julius Irvin were the last two players off the field after practice, having spent extra time with Jimmy Lake working on off-the-line techniques.