All indications are Henry has won the kicking competition.

The Huskies practiced in full pads for about two hours inside Husky Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. Here are some news, notes and observations from Day 8 of fall camp:

Offense continues to gain ground

Another pretty good day for the offense, and a week and a half into camp Jake Browning and Co. are finally starting to build some momentum. The Huskies had several 2-minute periods — in which the offense needed to score a touchdown to tie the score — and several red-zone periods.

After a three-and-out in the first 2-minute drive, Browning had a 40-yard completion to Quinten Pounds to open the second series, benefiting from a slip by CB Byron Murphy near the line of scrimmage. A few plays later, RB Kamari Pleasant scored a touchdown from about 8 yards out.

Chris Petersen then set up a fourth-and-goal play from the 3-yard line, and Browning found Aaron Fuller for a touchdown in front of the coverage of Jordan Miller.

During a 7-on-7 red-zone period, four of Browning’s six throws went for touchdowns. Two of those went to TE Drew Sample, who made a nice sliding grab one the second one; another one went to Ty Jones, who outjumped Keith Taylor and got one foot inbounds on the left edge of the end zone; and the last one went to Fuller in the far left corner of the end zone, over the coverage of freshman Kyler Gordon.

Of his three throws, Jake Haener threw two TD passes in that 7-on-7 — one to Fuller and one to TE Jacob Kizer.

Sophomore RB Sean McGrew had a 5-yard TD run in a later 11-on-11 red-zone period. Freshman QB Colson Yankoff, working with the No. 3 offense, had a big third-down conversion to TE Michael Neal, and walk-on RB Malik Braxton scored from 5 yards out on the next play.

Henry comes up big

Wrote here Monday about Peyton Henry‘s having a clear edge in the kicking competition, and that competition all but ended Tuesday when Henry blasted a 51-yard field goal during the penultimate team period. It was the best kick I’ve seen from him, and it probably had the distance to connect from close to 60 yards. He boomed it, giving the offense the win for that period, then skipped around in celebration.

In the final “pressure” kicks at the end of practice, with most of the team huddled around them, Henry and Van Soderberg each made two of their three kicks (both missing wide left from 42 yards).

Odds and ends

— Taylor intercepted a lofted pass from redshirt freshman QB Jake Haener downfield during an early 2-minute period, in what looked like a miscommunication with the wide receiver. It was the lone turnover of the day.

— Senior LT Trey Adams had his busiest day of camp, taking every snap at left tackle during team periods.

— There was one “live” period at the end of practice featuring third- and fourth-stringers. The offense, led by Jacob Sirmon, got the ball in the red zone and scored after three straight handoffs to Braxton, who broke several tackles to score from 5 yards out on the last play.

— Greg Gaines did not suit up Tuesday, nor did Jordan Chin. Luke Wattenberg participated in individual drills but did not play in team periods.