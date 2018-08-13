Browning runs for three first downs to set up Sean McGrew for a short touchdown run.

After a light workout on Sunday, the Huskies were back in shells (helmets, shoulder pads and shorts) for a two-and-a-half-hour workout on the east practice field Monday afternoon.

Here are some news, notes and observations from Day 10 of camp:

Going the distance

The final team period got off to an inauspicious start for the No. 1 offense, which began with the ball at its own 1-yard line. On the first snap, senior DL Shane Bowman tore through the line and two-hand touched senior RB Myles Gaskin in the end zone for a much-celebrated safety.

The offense got a restart from the 1 again, and things didn’t get much better two plays later when sophomore DL Levi Onwuzurike broke through for a touch sack of senior QB Jake Browning for a loss of 8 yards back to the 1 once again. From there, the offense took off — eventually scoring a touchdown after the 99-yard drive on 22 plays.

The highlights from that drive (which featured a mixture of first- and second-team players):

— After Onwuzurike’s sack, which set up third-and-10 from the 1, Browning stood patiently in the end-zone pocket and found sophomore WR Ty Jones near the right sideline for a gain of 11 yards and a first down.

— Gaskin picked up the second first down when he ran 4 yards on third-and-2.

— Myles Rice and Jordan Miller combined on a tackle for loss of sophomore RB Salvon Ahmed, who two plays later got popped by junior DB Austin Joyner after a short reception. (Ahmed popped right back up.)

— Facing fourth-and-10, Browning made a long throw across the field — one of his best of camp — to hit junior WR Quinten Pounds in stride for a gain of 20 yards (give or take).

— Three times over the next eight plays Browning scrambled for first downs. The first came on third-and-5 near midfield, when the QB ran through the left side of the line and then looped back to the right, finally touched ‘down’ by junior safety Taylor Rapp, the last defender, but not before Browning picked up nearly 20 yards. Browning ran for about 10 more yards on a fourth-and-5 play, and then converted again with his legs for a handful of yards to get the offense inside the 10-yard line.

— Sophomore RB Sean McGrew got back-to-back carries inside the 10, his last one a plunge into the end zone.

A (left) leg up

The punishment for a missed field goal would have been extra sprints for the offense.

Long snapper A.J. Carty, holder Race Porter and kicker Peyton Henry were the only three players on the field, lined up for a 38-yard field-goal attempt. The snap was good, the hold was good and the kick was … good. Thus ended a good day for Henry, the left-footed redshirt freshman continued to solidify his hold as the No. 1 kicker by making all four of his field-goal attempts (most from about 35 yards) on Monday.

“Peyton is just very even-keel, and I like that,” special-teams coach Bob Gregory said. “If he misses, he doesn’t beat himself up too much, which you need out of a kicker.

Odds and ends

— Senior DT Greg Gaines was back in action after missing the last few practices with an apparent minor leg injury. He participated in position drills but not did not part in team periods. Same for redshirt freshman OLB Ariel Ngata. Sophomore LG Luke Wattenberg suited up but did not play during team periods either, and sophomore WR Jordan Chin remains out.

— The quarterbacks didn’t throw any interceptions Monday, but the defense still “won” the day thanks to back-to-back safeties against the No. 2 offense. With the No. 2 offense also starting from its 1-yard line, sophomore Keith Taylor hit redshirt freshman QB Jake Haener for a touch sack in the end zone. Sophomore OLB Myles Rice went untouched off the edge on the next play for a touch sack.

— Haener had one of the better throws of the day during the 7-on-7 period when he hit junior WR Aaron Fuller in stride near the end zone for a 45-yard TD.

— Freshman OLB Zion Tupuola-Fetui had a touch sack of QB Jacob Eason, and another freshman LB, MJ Tafisi, had a strip sack of Eason on the next play. Eason recovered the fumble.