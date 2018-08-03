Jordan Chin's diving grab the highlight of UW's first practice.

The Huskies held their first practice of fall camp late Friday afternoon, a 2-hour, 15-minute workout on the east practice field adjacent to Husky Stadium.

The Huskies were in helmets, jerseys and shorts — no pads — for a relatively light workout. They did have a half-dozen up-tempo team periods, which produced some notable highlights — mostly (surprise, surprise) from the defensive secondary.

Here are some news, notes and observations:

Look who’s back … back … back

Chico McClatcher and Quinton Pounds were back running routes.

Greg Gaines was back in the middle of the defensive line.

Jordan Miller was back-pedaling once again.

Trey Adams was back in uniform, as were DJ Beavers and Brandon Wellington.

The Huskies, finally, are whole again. Or something close to whole, anyway.

Those players who were struck with season-ending injuries in 2017 made their anticipated return to the field Friday, and just being out there in a jersey, running through drills, well, that was enough at least for Miller on Day 1.

“I’ve been waiting for this for eight months, man,” said Miller, a senior cornerback back after breaking his left ankle last October. “Since I got carried off at Arizona State, I was like, ‘OK, just get working, get going.’ I’ve been waiting for this day and I feel good today and it’s been worth the wait.”

Gaines, UW’s standout senior nose tackle, was limited over the final month of the 2017 regular season after tearing the posterior cruciate ligament in his knee. He then tweak his knee midway through spring ball in April and missed the rest of spring practices.

“I’m feeling great,” Gaines said Friday. “Everything’s good with me. I’m 100 percent ready to go. … It took me a couple weeks to get over (the spring injury), and I was good. It was little strain in my MCL. I recovered quick.”

Adams, UW’s 6-foot-8, 316-pound star left tackle, ran through some drills with the rest of the offensive, but he was held out of team periods as coaches ease him back into things. The same was mostly true for Beavers and Wellington, the two inside linebackers coming off various injuries.

Of course, there is one key player who remains sidelined, but sophomore Hunter Bryant — wearing a large brace over his surgically-repaired left knee — did spent the majority of practice catching balls out of the JUGS machine. For a guy two months removed from knee surgery, he seemed to be moving well.

Byron vs. Browning

This should be a fun back and forth all camp: Senior QB Jake Browning wasn’t shying away from star cornerback Byron Murphy on Friday. And Murphy wasn’t backing down.

Murphy broke up the first pass Browning threw his direction during an 11-on-11 team period, a long throw near the right sideline that Murphy batted down.

Later, during a 7-on-7 period, Murphy picked off Browning’s first pass in the middle of the field. Browning, to his credit, came back with consecutive 48-yard touchdown passes — long passes to each side of the field — to Aaron Fuller and Alex Cook (beating sophomore Keith Taylor in coverage both times).

In one of the last 11-on-11 periods, Browning did beat Murphy with a pass to junior WR Andre Baccellia on a slant route, gaining about 8 yards.

Murphy enjoys the back and forth with the Huskies’ senior QB.

“I definitely want to be challenged,” Murphy said. “He’s only going to make me better. I know Jake is going to make plays. I’ve just got to make sure my technique is there and get to the spot, because I know Jake is going to put the ball on the money. I actually like when he throws to my side. It’s a good challenge for me, and it’s going to make the receiver better, (Browning’s) timing better, all that.”

Chin up

Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Chin had the play of the day when he made a sensational diving catch, fully extended, near the goal line off a 50-yard throw from redshirt freshman Jake Haener. Chin beat freshman CB Julius Irvin on the play.

Chin, 6-feet and 171 pounds, was one of the team’s breakout players in the spring, and he’s right in thick of it in a wide open wide-receiver competition.

Odds and ends

— Despite getting beat on that play by Chin, Irvin stood out on Day 1. The 6-1, 183-pound cornerback from Anaheim, Calif., batted down back-to-back throws from freshman QB Jacob Sirmon during the first team period.

— Junior walk-on cornerback Dustin Bush also had a strong day, intercepting a pass from freshman QB Colson Yankoff early in practice and then recovering a fumble by freshman RB Richard Newton in a later team period.

— The Huskies have three kickers on the roster — redshirt freshman Peyton Henry, sophomore Van Soderberg and freshman Dylan Williams, listed in order of who lined up for field-goal attempts first. All three got two chances at (roughly) 30-yard field goals at the end of practice. All three made one field goal and missed one. (And so ends your daily kicking update.)