Ann Crystal is about as dedicated of a Husky fan as you’ll find.

Now 77, Crystal has fond memories of watching her beloved Dawgs take the field every Saturday. She began attending games as an 8-year-old and rarely missed a home game for 54 years before moving out of state.

She remembers the long walks from her parking spot at the Arboretum, the glimmer of Lake Washington from the stands on a crisp, sunny Seattle fall day and the rattling of a packed stadium after a Sonny Sixkiller touchdown. And she certainly remembers Oct. 31, 1970 — the day she nearly gave birth to her first child in Husky Stadium.

That Halloween morning, Ann — who was nine months pregnant — woke up with contractions. She and her husband visited the obstetrician, and though the baby was due soon she wanted an answer to another pressing question: Could she go see the Huskies? They had perhaps their biggest home game of the season that afternoon against the Oregon Ducks, who were ranked No. 16 in the country.

“Tickets were primo,” she said in a recent phone interview. “If you had them, you didn’t give up on them.”

The doctor gave the all-clear and told Ann it wasn’t a bad idea considering adrenaline typically slows contractions.

And adrenaline she got.

It was a game “dipped in drama and etched in excitement” a Seattle Times story reported.

Oregon led 23-22 with 90 seconds remaining, needing only to run out the clock. But quarterback Dan Fouts fumbled, leading to disaster for the Ducks. The Huskies scooped up the loose ball, and UW’s Steve Wiezbowski booted a 19-yard field goal across the lengthening shadows of Husky Stadium to send UW to the upset win.

All the while, Crystal was dipped in her own drama in the upper deck of the stadium’s South section, as her contractions continued.

“Energy was high, and it was a tense game,” Crystal recalled. “ And the man in front of me was smoking a cigar in one hand and a cigarette in the other, and that smoke was blowing directly in my face.

“My husband kept asking, ‘How are your contractions?’ I can tell you the people sitting around us were nervous. They wanted me to get up and leave.”

It was clear the baby was coming soon, and though Crystal hated to miss the end of a close game, she also feared she’d get stuck in the mass of 58,000 fans if she didn’t leave.

“With about two minutes on the clock I said, ‘I’m so tired, I think we should leave so we can get down those ramps before all the people leave the stadium.’ We didn’t want to leave, but I was so tired by then.”

Of course, as she exited UW recovered the fumble and she watched the winning field goal sail through the uprights as she made her way down the winding ramps.

“The stadium erupted, and the ramp actually vibrated,” she said.

Crystal made it back home in Bellevue and to a hospital that evening, where her son Michael was born safely away from raucous Husky fans, cigarette smoke and hot-dog wrappers.

Crystal laughed when thinking about the close call.

“In retrospect, I think, ‘Really? You were pretty dumb.’ But it was my first child, and I didn’t know any better.”

Did she regret going to the game?

“Of course not. It was a huge win.”

Crystal, ever dedicated to her Huskies, even made it back in time for the next home game.

As for Michael? Well, he went on to attend WSU and is an avid Coug fan.