He’s just the third UW back to rush for 1,000 yards three times, joining Napoleon Kaufman (1992-94) and Chris Polk (2009-11).

STANFORD, Calif. — Washington junior running back Myles Gaskin eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the third consecutive season in the Huskies’ game at Stanford late Friday.

Gaskin had a terrific first half, scoring on touchdown runs of 2 and 15 yards to help the ninth-ranked Huskies build a 14-10 halftime lead. He had 12 carries for 87 yards in the first half, and reached the 1,000-yard mark on a 4-yard run in the second quarter.

Gaskin finished with 120 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns. That gave him 37 rushing touchdowns in his career, tying Bishop Sankey for the school record.

Gaskin ranks third on UW’s career rushing list with 3,713 yards, trailing Kaufman (4,106) and Polk (4,049). Gaskin’s 5.9 yards per carry ranks No. 1 all-time at UW.

Targetings reversed

Washington sophomore cornerback Austin Joyner was flagged for a targeting call in the second quarter after his hard hit on Stanford wide receiver Connor Wedington, a Sumner High product and onetime UW recruiting commit.

After an official review, however, the targeting penalty was nullified. If upheld, Joyner would have been ejected. In the third quarter, JoJo McIntosh was called for targeting, and that was also nullified after a review.

The Huskies have not had a player ejected for targeting this season.

Both Joyner and Wedington were shaken up on his hit. Joyner appeared to injure his shoulder on the hit. He was checked by trainers in UW’s medical tent and returned after missing just one play.

Big plays

Entering Friday’s game, the Huskies’ defense hadn’t allowed a play of more than 36 yards this season.

In the first half alone Friday, Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello had two 39-yard completions to 6-foot-3 receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside.

The first, over the coverage of 5-8 cornerback Myles Bryant, got Stanford to the UW 2-yard line, setting up a Bryce Love touchdown on the first snap of the second quarter to tie the score at 7-7.

The second 39-yard completion to Arcega-Whiteside on a seam route beat the coverage of true freshman nickelback Elijah Molden. That set up a 38-yard field goal from Stanford’s Jet Toner to cut UW’s lead to 14-10.

Bryce Love had a 35-yard run in the second half, the longest run against UW this season.

Notes

• UW redshirt freshman cornerback Byron Murphy missed his seventh straight game with a broken foot. There’s an outside chance he could return vs. Utah next week; more likely, he’ll be back for the Apple Cup on Nov. 25.

• The game was not shown on FS1 until after the first quarter. A late-running NASCAR Truck race pushed first-quarter action onto FS2, which is not included in most cable packages.