The Washington running backs are off to a slow start running the football this season, but with the way the Husky receivers are running the ball when they get a chance, it hasn’t mattered.

One week after Washington got a 19-yard touchdown run from Jalen McMillan, the Huskies scored twice on receiver runs in a 43-10 victory over Tulsa on Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium.

Ja’Lynn Polk had a 27-yard touchdown run on a misdirection play that fooled the defense, and Rome Odunze rushed for a 14-yard touchdown on a similar play.

“Those reverses will show up in our game and it will slow down teams down the road now, because they’ve got to be ready for some misdirection,” said UW coach Kalen DeBoer, who said it wasn’t the lack of success by the running backs that led to the wide receiver runs.

The Huskies opened the game with two receivers in the backfield — McMillan and Germie Bernard. McMillan caught a 35-yard pass on that play.

The running backs carried the ball eight times for 25 yards in the first quarter before Polk got his chance.

The Huskes faked a run to the right, and the Hurricane defense ran that direction. UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. flipped the ball to receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, who was running hard to the left.

There weren’t enough defenders for Tulsa to stop Polk from running 27 yards for a touchdown, two more yards than the running backs combined at that point.

“JP, that’s my dog, you know,” Bernard, the transfer from Michigan State, said of Polk. “He has worked super hard, and he deserves everything that he got. I’m very proud of him. I’m very proud of all the receivers I’m very proud of the offensive line.”

Bernard, who caught a 7-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, got two chances to run the ball, gaining 8 yards.

“It’s about getting Germie Bernard on the field,” DeBoer said.

Will Nixon had the best game of UW’s running backs, gaining 30 yards on six carries, including a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter — the longest for a running back Saturday.

Nixon, who also had two catches for 25 yards, led the team with 48 yards rushing in the season-opening win against Boise State.

“I thought Will Nixon again did a nice job,” DeBoer said. “I thought he was very consistent. He comes out of the backfield and makes the play.”

In the win over Boise State, Washington’s running backs rushed 14 times for 57 yards. They rushed for 49 yards on 16 carries Saturday. The receivers had 49 yards on four carries.

McMillan was asked why the receivers are having more success running than the running backs.

He paused for a bit, before saying, “I don’t know.”

DeBoer said he would like to get the running backs more opportunities but said it’s hard to call those plays when passing plays are so open and effective.

“We haven’t hit the big, long one (from a running back) that you’d like to see at this point, but also it takes more than just a few carries and we haven’t had enough opportunities,” DeBoer said.

The receivers have hit some long ones and they say they’re happy to help.

“It’s just our talent,” McMillan said. “We have a talented group of people on offense. (Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb) moves us (receivers) around and puts us in the backfield or different spots, even me at quarterback. It’s just really interesting.”